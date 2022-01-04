Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. The Navigator Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVG   PTPTI0AM0006

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY

(NVG)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 01/04 11:35:28 am
3.398 EUR   +0.95%
05:10pPortugal's Navigator hikes tissue prices to offset input costs
RE
2021THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021NAVIGATOR : informs about an advance on profits
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Portugal's Navigator hikes tissue prices to offset input costs

01/04/2022 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LISBON (Reuters) - Portuguese pulp and paper producer Navigator said on Tuesday it would raise the price of its tissue products to offset what it described as an "unsustainable" spike in input costs from including energy to packaging materials.

Navigator, which sells more than 80% of its products to 130 countries on five continents and the rest to domestic clients, said in a statement the "global change in the economy" was affecting the overall industry.

From Jan. 15 onwards, a 15% surcharge will be applied to all of Navigator's tissue products. The decision will be reviewed regularly based on evolving market conditions, the company said.

Navigator said it had experienced significant spikes in the cost of natural gas, pulp, chemical products, wood pallets and logistics, adding that the "exceptional measure" was needed to support the long-term sustainability of its business model.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.62% 174.0332 Delayed Quote.2.28%
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY 0.95% 3.398 Real-time Quote.0.48%
All news about THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
05:10pPortugal's Navigator hikes tissue prices to offset input costs
RE
2021THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021NAVIGATOR : informs about an advance on profits
PU
2021NAVIGATOR : Report for the First 9 Months 2021
PU
20219M 2021/Q3 2021 Results Presentation
PU
2021Apresentação de Resultados dos Primeiros 9 Meses 2021
PU
2021The Navigator Company increases tissue prices by 8 to 10%
PU
2021The Navigator Company informs about 3rd Quarter Results
PU
2021Portugal's Navigator says profit jumps 60%, outlook positive
RE
2021The Navigator Company, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 546 M 1 744 M 1 744 M
Net income 2021 159 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2021 620 M 699 M 699 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 6,38%
Capitalization 2 417 M 2 731 M 2 726 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 157
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Navigator Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,40 €
Average target price 4,14 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
António José Pereira Redondo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
João Nuno de Sottomayor Pinto Chairman
Adriano Augusto da Silva Silveira Executive Director
José Fernando Morais Carreira de Araújo Executive Director & Member-Executive Board
Manuel Soares Ferreira Regalado Executive Director & Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY0.48%2 703
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-0.51%20 048
STORA ENSO OYJ-0.15%14 437
SUZANO S.A.-0.87%14 183
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-1.40%12 205
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.72%8 919