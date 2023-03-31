Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. The Navigator Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVG   PTPTI0AM0006

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY

(NVG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:23 2023-03-31 am EDT
3.296 EUR   -0.42%
02:28pThe Navigator Company, S.a. (ex : Portucel, SA) informs about the conclusion of the share purchase agreement representing the entire share capital of GOMÀ-CAMPS CONSUMER, S.L. U,
PU
02/23Navigator : Apresentação de Resultados Conf Call Q4/FY 22
PU
02/23Navigator : Q4/FY 22 Results Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Navigator Company, S.A. (Ex: Portucel, SA) informs about the conclusion of the share purchase agreement representing the entire share capital of GOMÀ-CAMPS CONSUMER, S.L. U,

03/31/2023 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.

Share capital: € 500,000,000

Corporate Entity: 503 025 798

Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal

Headquarters: Mitrena, Freguesia do Sado, Setúbal

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION

Further to the announcement made on February 1, 2023, The Navigator Company S.A. ("Navigator") informs that, having fulfilled the necessary conditions for the conclusion of the share purchase agreement representing the entire share capital of GOMÀ-CAMPS CONSUMER, S.L. U, a company headquartered in Zaragoza, Spain, which in turn holds all the shares of GOMÀ-CAMPS FRANCE SAS, headquartered in Castres, France (hereinafter jointly referred to as "GC Consumer"), Navigator executed today the acquisition of all the shares representing the share capital of GC Consumer.

Lisbon, March 31, 2023

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1

Disclaimer

The Navigator Company SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 18:27:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 437 M 2 658 M 2 658 M
Net income 2022 401 M 437 M 437 M
Net Debt 2022 431 M 469 M 469 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,01x
Yield 2022 8,01%
Capitalization 2 354 M 2 558 M 2 567 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 218
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Navigator Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,31 €
Average target price 4,11 €
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
António José Pereira Redondo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manuel Arouca Head-Finance
Ricardo Miguel dos Santos Pacheco Pires Chairman
António Neto Alves Head-Legal, Compliance & Public Affairs
Ana Marques Head-Compliance Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY-4.17%2 567
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-11.19%18 041
STORA ENSO OYJ-8.56%10 711
SUZANO S.A.-10.76%10 699
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA5.46%9 439
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-3.77%6 316
