The Navigator Company, S.A. (Ex: Portucel, SA) informs about the conclusion of the share purchase agreement representing the entire share capital of GOMÀ-CAMPS CONSUMER, S.L. U,

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.
Share capital: € 500,000,000
Corporate Entity: 503 025 798
Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal
Headquarters: Mitrena, Freguesia do Sado, Setúbal
PRIVILEGED INFORMATION
Further to the announcement made on February 1, 2023, The Navigator Company S.A. ("Navigator") informs that, having fulfilled the necessary conditions for the conclusion of the share purchase agreement representing the entire share capital of GOMÀ-CAMPS CONSUMER, S.L. U, a company headquartered in Zaragoza, Spain, which in turn holds all the shares of GOMÀ-CAMPS FRANCE SAS, headquartered in Castres, France (hereinafter jointly referred to as "GC Consumer"), Navigator executed today the acquisition of all the shares representing the share capital of GC Consumer.
Lisbon, March 31, 2023
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
