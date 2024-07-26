The Navigator Company is a leading European producer of printing paper. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production of printing paper (73.5%): 1,518 Kt sold in 2022 (Navigator, Inacopia, Discovery, MultiOffice, Inacopia brands, etc.); - production of eucalyptus pulps (8%): 255.3 Kt sold; - sale of tissue papers (8%): 101.5 Kt sold; - other (10.5%): mainly electricity generation from biomass and production of forest products. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Portugal (17.4%), Europe (52.6%), Africa (11.6%), North America (9.3%), Asia (5.7%) and Latin America (3.4%).