01-Main Highlights
02-Market & Group Performance
03-New Business Opportunities
04-Outlook
Q2/H1 2024 | STRONG RESULTS
Strategic Growth and Market Leadership
Forest
Bioenergy
Pulp
Eucalyptus
Globulus
Packaging
Paper
Tissue
H1 2024: benchmark pulp prices reached record highs, and demand showed positive growth across all segments Pulp and Paper (P&W, Packaging, and Tissue)
Navigator Sales up by 9% YoY to € 1.066 million
EBITDA totalled € 299 million, margin of 28% enabled by:
- Product mix enrichment with paper and tissue prices at high levels
-
Efficient commercial strategy: leading price increases and proactively managing
mixes: product, brand, customer, geography
- and managed significant cash cost reduction: Pulp, UWF, Packaging and Tissue cash costs drop by 6% to 14% (YoY)
Delivering on our diversification plan:
- Tissue: Accrol acquisition, now NVG Tissue UK, a leading tissue player in UK
- Packaging: Moulded Pulp project proceeds as planned - start up 2H 2024
Strong Financial Position - Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at 1.21x, with relevant cash outflows in Q2:
- € 153 million (+additional debt) - Tissue acquisition
- € 150 million - dividend payment
- € 93 million - strong Capex
Sustainalytics ESG Ranking:
- 1st place among 85 global companies in Paper & Forestry sector
- top 5% among more than 16,200 companies worldwide in all sectors
4
Q2/H1 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Strategic Growth and Market Leadership
- Second highest 1st half results ever, with EBITDA at € 299 million and an EBITDA margin of 28%.
- Net Profit of € 159 million, up 16% YoY
- Value-addedcapex of € 93 million
- 44% ESG investments
- With positive contribution to reduce future costs
Millions €
H1 2024
H1 2023
YoY
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
QoQ
Turnover
1 066
980
9%
529
536
-1%
EBITDA
299
253
18%
165
133
24%
Net Profit
159
137
16%
95
64
48%
EBITDA /Sales
28.0%
25.8%
+2.2 pp
31.2%
24.9%
+6.4 pp
CAPEX
93
113
-20
52
41
-11
Free Cash Flow
-25
10
-35
-71
46
-117
Net Debt
665
573
92
665
444
203
Net Debt1/EBITDA
1.21
0.89
0.32
1.21
0.88
0.33
5
1 Without IFRS 16
QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Positive price evolution across all segments
- Positive price evolution across all segments: Pulp, Paper, Packaging and Tissue
- Paper sales down by 10% QoQ and up by 23% vs Q2 23
- Pulp sales down circa 35% QoQ and 43% vs Q2 23, in a quarter with less pulp available for sale
- Tissue sales up by 48% QoQ and 50% vs Q2 23, with the new capacity added by Navigator Tissue UK
Turnover (M €)
501
478
481
493
536
529
Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Q2 24
Paper sales (k t)
354
322
319
273
260
277
-4%
-7%
-8%
-2%
2%
3%
Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Q2 24
EBITDA (M€) & EBITDA
margin (%)
165
131 122 124 125 133
26% 26% 26% 25% 25% 31%
Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Q2 24
Pulp sales (k t)
18%
24%
154
7%
3%
124
-4%
110
92
92
71
-32%
Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Q2 24
Operational Cash
Flow (M €)
103
110
132
100
97
100
Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Q2 24
Tissue sales 1 (k t)
30%
56
20%
10%
41
40
0%
37
38
-10%
1%
-2%
-3%
2%
2%
-20%24
-8%
-30%
-40%
Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Q2 24
Average Price Evolution (Quarter) (influenced by pure price, exchange rates and mixes)
1 Q2, Q3, Q4 2023 and Q1, Q2 2024 sales includes Tissue Ejea l Q2 2024 (May and June) sales includes Accrol
6
EBITDA H1 24 vs. H1 23 Analysis
Lower market prices in UWF and Tissue more than offset by higher sales volumes
and decreased cash costs
+46
M €
(+18%)
69
2
19
299
253
55
-98
H1 23
A Price
B Volume
C
Variable And
FX
Other
H1 24
Fixed Cost
A
Market prices moved upwards in Q2,
B
Increased
sales
volumes
driven
in line with positive evolution in PIX
by a boost in
demand
in UWF
BHKP, but are still below 2023 levels
during
Q1
and expanded
for UWF and Tissue (UWF -12%, Pulp
production capacity in Tissue.
+10%, Tissue -9%).
7
C
Sharp reduction in raw material costs,
in particular for wood and chemicals.
Packaging and freight costs also
presenting a declining trend.
Q2/H1 2024 RESULTS
PRESENTATION
01-Main Highlights
02-Market & Group Performance
03-New Business Opportunities
04-Outlook
PULP & PAPER PRICES
Pulp reaching historic highs
European market paper price - A4 B-Copy (EUR) and BHKP (USD)
1460
1540
1380
PIX A4 COPY-B
PIX BHKP USD
1460
1300
1380
1220
1300
1140
1220
1060
1140
ton
ton
1060
/
980
/
EUR
USD
980
900
900
820
820
740
740
660
660
580
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
YTD 24
580
500
500
- BHKP pulp price index in Europe up 41% to 1,440 USD/ton by the end of the quarter, currently at 1,440 USD/ton1:
- the highest nominal value ever reached;
-
PIX A4 B-copyprices up 2% to 1,112 EUR/ton by the end of the quarter, currently at 1,114
EUR/ton1.
Average BHKP prices
Average A4 B-Copy price
2015-20
2021
2022
2023
H1' 24
Europe
812
1,023
1,291
1,037
1,254
2015-20
2021
2022
2023
H1' 24
USD
Europe
EUR
845
844
1,216
1,206
1,106
716
867
1,232
959
1,160
EUR
China
596
654
796
607
689
USD
Source: FOEX
9
1 Note: FOEX - prices on July 23rd, 2024
