Q 2 / H 1 2 0 2 4

JULY 25th 2024

Executive Directors

Investor Relations

PARTICIPANTS

António Redondo

Fernando Araújo

Nuno Santos

João Lé

Dorival Almeida

António Quirino Soares

Ana Canha

Q2/H1 2024 RESULTS

PRESENTATION

01-Main Highlights

02-Market & Group Performance

03-New Business Opportunities

04-Outlook

Q2/H1 2024 | STRONG RESULTS

Strategic Growth and Market Leadership

Forest

Bioenergy

Pulp

Eucalyptus

Globulus

Packaging

Paper

Tissue

H1 2024: benchmark pulp prices reached record highs, and demand showed positive growth across all segments Pulp and Paper (P&W, Packaging, and Tissue)

Navigator Sales up by 9% YoY to € 1.066 million

EBITDA totalled € 299 million, margin of 28% enabled by:

  • Product mix enrichment with paper and tissue prices at high levels
  • Efficient commercial strategy: leading price increases and proactively managing
    mixes: product, brand, customer, geography
  • and managed significant cash cost reduction: Pulp, UWF, Packaging and Tissue cash costs drop by 6% to 14% (YoY)

Delivering on our diversification plan:

  • Tissue: Accrol acquisition, now NVG Tissue UK, a leading tissue player in UK
  • Packaging: Moulded Pulp project proceeds as planned - start up 2H 2024

Strong Financial Position - Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at 1.21x, with relevant cash outflows in Q2:

  • € 153 million (+additional debt) - Tissue acquisition
  • € 150 million - dividend payment
  • € 93 million - strong Capex

Sustainalytics ESG Ranking:

  • 1st place among 85 global companies in Paper & Forestry sector
  • top 5% among more than 16,200 companies worldwide in all sectors

Q2/H1 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Strategic Growth and Market Leadership

  • Second highest 1st half results ever, with EBITDA at € 299 million and an EBITDA margin of 28%.
  • Net Profit of € 159 million, up 16% YoY
  • Value-addedcapex of € 93 million
    • 44% ESG investments
    • With positive contribution to reduce future costs

Millions €

H1 2024

H1 2023

YoY

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

QoQ

Turnover

1 066

980

9%

529

536

-1%

EBITDA

299

253

18%

165

133

24%

Net Profit

159

137

16%

95

64

48%

EBITDA /Sales

28.0%

25.8%

+2.2 pp

31.2%

24.9%

+6.4 pp

CAPEX

93

113

-20

52

41

-11

Free Cash Flow

-25

10

-35

-71

46

-117

Net Debt

665

573

92

665

444

203

Net Debt1/EBITDA

1.21

0.89

0.32

1.21

0.88

0.33

1 Without IFRS 16

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Positive price evolution across all segments

  • Positive price evolution across all segments: Pulp, Paper, Packaging and Tissue
  • Paper sales down by 10% QoQ and up by 23% vs Q2 23
  • Pulp sales down circa 35% QoQ and 43% vs Q2 23, in a quarter with less pulp available for sale
  • Tissue sales up by 48% QoQ and 50% vs Q2 23, with the new capacity added by Navigator Tissue UK

Turnover (M €)

501

478

481

493

536

529

Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Q2 24

Paper sales (k t)

354

322

319

273

260

277

-4%

-7%

-8%

-2%

2%

3%

Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Q2 24

EBITDA (M€) & EBITDA

margin (%)

165

131 122 124 125 133

26% 26% 26% 25% 25% 31%

Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Q2 24

Pulp sales (k t)

18%

24%

154

7%

3%

124

-4%

110

92

92

71

-32%

Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Q2 24

Operational Cash

Flow (M €)

103

110

132

100

97

100

Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Q2 24

Tissue sales 1 (k t)

30%

56

20%

10%

41

40

0%

37

38

-10%

1%

-2%

-3%

2%

2%

-20%24

-8%

-30%

-40%

Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Q2 24

Average Price Evolution (Quarter) (influenced by pure price, exchange rates and mixes)

1 Q2, Q3, Q4 2023 and Q1, Q2 2024 sales includes Tissue Ejea l Q2 2024 (May and June) sales includes Accrol

EBITDA H1 24 vs. H1 23 Analysis

Lower market prices in UWF and Tissue more than offset by higher sales volumes

and decreased cash costs

+46

M €

(+18%)

69

2

19

299

253

55

-98

H1 23

A Price

B Volume

C

Variable And

FX

Other

H1 24

Fixed Cost

A

Market prices moved upwards in Q2,

B

Increased

sales

volumes

driven

in line with positive evolution in PIX

by a boost in

demand

in UWF

BHKP, but are still below 2023 levels

during

Q1

and expanded

for UWF and Tissue (UWF -12%, Pulp

production capacity in Tissue.

+10%, Tissue -9%).

C

Sharp reduction in raw material costs,

in particular for wood and chemicals.

Packaging and freight costs also

presenting a declining trend.

Q2/H1 2024 RESULTS

PRESENTATION

01-Main Highlights

02-Market & Group Performance

03-New Business Opportunities

04-Outlook

PULP & PAPER PRICES

Pulp reaching historic highs

European market paper price - A4 B-Copy (EUR) and BHKP (USD)

1460

1540

1380

PIX A4 COPY-B

PIX BHKP USD

1460

1300

1380

1220

1300

1140

1220

1060

1140

ton

ton

1060

/

980

/

EUR

USD

980

900

900

820

820

740

740

660

660

580

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

YTD 24

580

500

500

  • BHKP pulp price index in Europe up 41% to 1,440 USD/ton by the end of the quarter, currently at 1,440 USD/ton1:
    • the highest nominal value ever reached;
  • PIX A4 B-copyprices up 2% to 1,112 EUR/ton by the end of the quarter, currently at 1,114
    EUR/ton1.

Average BHKP prices

Average A4 B-Copy price

2015-20

2021

2022

2023

H1' 24

Europe

812

1,023

1,291

1,037

1,254

2015-20

2021

2022

2023

H1' 24

USD

Europe

EUR

845

844

1,216

1,206

1,106

716

867

1,232

959

1,160

EUR

China

596

654

796

607

689

USD

Source: FOEX

1 Note: FOEX - prices on July 23rd, 2024

