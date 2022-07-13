Log in
NECESSITY RETAIL REIT : CEO Michael Weil Participates in Video Interview and Fireside Chat Presentation during Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference - Form 8-K
PU
NECESSITY RETAIL REIT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
NECESSITY RETAIL REIT : CIM PORTFOLIO COMBINED STATEMENT OF REVENUES AND CERTAIN EXPENSES - Form 8-K
PU
Necessity Retail REIT : CEO Michael Weil Participates in Video Interview and Fireside Chat Presentation during Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference - Form 8-K

07/13/2022 | 06:14am EDT
The Necessity Retail REIT CEO Michael Weil Participates in Video Interview and Fireside Chat Presentation during Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference

NEW YORK - July 13, 2022 - The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTL/ RTLPP / RTLPO) ("RTL") announced today that Michael Weil, its CEO, was featured in a video interview conducted during Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference in New York June 7 - 9. Mr. Weil also provided a business update and discussed RTL's first quarter results during a fireside chat with Bryan Maher, Managing Director, B. Riley Financial, Inc. during the conference.

Links to the video interview and fireside chat audio replay are available in the investor relations section of RTL's website at www.necessityretailreit.com and are provided below:

Video Interview:

Click Here to View the Video

Fireside Chat Audio Replay:

Click Here to Listen to the Audio Replay

About The Necessity Retail REIT - Where America Shops

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Important Notice

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different. The words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "seek," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on the Company, the Company's tenants, any assets under contract to be acquired including their respective tenants and uncertainty and volatility in the global economy and financial markets from, among other things, COVID-19 and the ongoing war in Ukraine, all of which may adversely affect market conditions and capital availability as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on February 24, 2022 and all other filings with the SEC after that date as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's subsequent reports Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results, unless required to do so by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ir@rtlreit.com

(866) 902-0063

Disclaimer

Necessity Retail REIT Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
