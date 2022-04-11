Necessity Retail REIT : Material Event - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 11, 2022

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc.

Maryland 001-38597 90-0929989

650 Fifth Avenue , 30th Floor

New York , New York 10019 (Address, including zip code, of Principal Executive Offices) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 415-6500

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On April 11, 2022, The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (the "Company") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a prospectus supplement dated April 11, 2022, to its prospectus dated August 6, 2021, included in its automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-258562), relating to the possible resale from time to time by the selling stockholder named therein of an aggregate of 6,450,107 shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share.

An opinion of the Company's counsel, Venable LLP, regarding the legality of the shares of common stock covered by the prospectus supplement described above is filed as Exhibit 5.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of the state.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit No Description 5.1 Opinion of Venable LLP regarding legality of the shares being registered 23.1 Consent of Venable LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1) 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

