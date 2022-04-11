Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc.
  News
  Summary
Necessity Retail REIT : Material Event - Form 8-K

04/11/2022
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 11, 2022

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Maryland 001-38597 90-0929989

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

650 Fifth Avenue, 30th Floor
New York, New York10019

(Address, including zip code, of Principal Executive Offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 415-6500

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share RTL The Nasdaq Global Select Market
7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share RTLPP The Nasdaq Global Select Market
7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share RTLPO The Nasdaq Global Select Market
Preferred Stock Purchase Rights The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On April 11, 2022, The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (the "Company") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a prospectus supplement dated April 11, 2022, to its prospectus dated August 6, 2021, included in its automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-258562), relating to the possible resale from time to time by the selling stockholder named therein of an aggregate of 6,450,107 shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share.

An opinion of the Company's counsel, Venable LLP, regarding the legality of the shares of common stock covered by the prospectus supplement described above is filed as Exhibit 5.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of the state.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No Description
5.1 Opinion of Venable LLP regarding legality of the shares being registered
23.1 Consent of Venable LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

THE NECESSITY RETAIL REIT, INC.
Date: April 11, 2022 By: /s/ Edward M. Weil, Jr.
Name: Edward M. Weil, Jr.
Title: Chief Executive Officer and President

