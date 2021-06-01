Log in
    HYB   US6418768007

THE NEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FUND INC.

(HYB)
The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

06/01/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
BOSTON, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: HYB) announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.05 per share on the company’s common stock on June 30, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be June 15th.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund’s website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of March 31, 2021, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.5 trillion of assets, including approximately $22 billion of “high yield” investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com 



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,6 M - -
Net income 2020 10,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 80,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 6,45%
Capitalization 215 M 215 M -
EV / Sales 2019 15,1x
EV / Sales 2020 15,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
