The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide high current income while seeking to preserve stockholders' capital through investment in a professionally managed, diversified portfolio of high yield fixed-income securities. The Fund invests primarily in fixed maturity corporate debt securities that are rated less than investment grade. It invests in range of sectors, including energy, cable operators, financial, metals and mining, healthcare, services, wireless communications, information technology, broadcasting, utilities, other telecommunications, container, retail, chemicals, manufacturing, satellites, aerospace and defense, building and real estate, supermarkets, automotive, forest products, lodging, airlines, transportation, entertainment and leisure, food/tobacco and real estate investment trust securities. Its investment advisor is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

