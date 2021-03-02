New Home : Investor Presentation - March 2021

Build A Better Life

J.P. Morgan High Yield Conference

March 1-2, 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to management's expectations about future conditions. Words such as "will", "expects", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "opportunity", "seeks", "estimates", variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual business, market or other conditions may differ materially from management's expectations and, accordingly, may affect our sales and profitability or other results and liquidity. Actual results may differ materially due to various other factors, including: economic changes either nationally or in the markets in which we operate, including declines in employment, levels of volatility in mortgage interest rates and inflation; continued or increased downturn in the homebuilding industry; continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broaderfinancial markets; our limited operating history; our future operating results, financial condition and liquidity; our business operations; changes in our business and investment strategy; availability of land to acquire and our ability to acquire such land on acceptable terms or at all; availability, terms and deployment of capital; continued or increased disruption in the availability of mortgage financing or the number of foreclosures in the market; shortages of or increased prices for labor, land or raw materials used in housing construction; delays in land development or home construction resulting from adverse weather conditions or other events outside our control; issues concerning our joint venture partnerships; the cost and availability of insurance and surety bonds; changes in, or the failure or inability to comply with, governmental laws and regulations; the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals and the opening of projects; the degree and nature of our competition; our leverage and debt service obligations; restrictivecovenants relating to our operations in our current or future financing arrangements; and availability of qualified personnel and our ability to retain our key personnel. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this presentation. Additional information concerning these and other factors may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Executive Team

Relevant Experience

• Former CEO, The New Home Company (2009-2019)

• Founder, The New Home Company (2009-Present)

• Former Co-Chief Restructuring Officer of Land Source (2008-2009)

• Former CEO of John Laing Homes (1995-2008)

• Transitioned to CEO role effective August 30, 2019

• Former COO, The New Home Company (2017-2019)

• Former California Regional President for Richmond American Homes, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (2004-2017)

• The New Home Company (2015-Present)

• Former CFO of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (2012-2015)

• Former CFO of Standard Pacific Corp. (2009-2011); Also former SVP, Treasurer & Corporate Controller (1996-2009)

The New Home Company Overview

New generation homebuilder founded in 2009

• Different by design

• Initial capital from founders

• IPO in 2014

Focus on premier locations in high-growth, land-constrained markets; California & Arizona focus with recent expansion into Colorado

Broad and flexible product capabilities with an established high-end segment and a recent emphasis on more affordable price segments

Award-winning homes and communities; expertise in design and architecture

Strong relationships with land sellers/developers and trade partners

Note: All data as of or for the twelve months ended 12/31/2020.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure; see Appendix for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.