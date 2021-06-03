Log in
    NWHM   US6453701079

THE NEW HOME COMPANY INC.

(NWHM)
New Home : to Webcast Its Presentation at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference

06/03/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) will webcast its presentation at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 9 at 3:00 PM ET. A link to the presentation will be available under the Webcast banner in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at NWHM.com. An archive of the presentation will be available for a 30-day period following the event.

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California, Arizona and Colorado, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, Phoenix and Denver. NEW HOME was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for providing the Best Overall Customer Experience in North America in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards. NEW HOME has won hundreds of awards in the homebuilding industry for its design and planning excellence, dozens of “Community of the Year” awards, and was recognized five straight years for creating the best community or master plan in all the United States. For more information, visit NWHM.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 507 M - -
Net income 2020 -32,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 69,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leonard S. Miller President & Chief Executive Officer
John M. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Lawrence Webb Executive Chairman
Gregory P. Lindstrom Independent Director
Sam Bakhshandehpour Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW HOME COMPANY INC.34.75%114
D.R. HORTON, INC.34.88%33 511
PULTEGROUP, INC.33.02%15 084
PERSIMMON PLC16.66%14 603
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.7.33%13 923
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC15.37%11 148