New Ireland Fund : 2023 Proxy Statement

that it is advisable and in the best interest of the Fund and its stockholders to liquidate the Fund. The Board recommends that

Dissolution of the Fund is not an outcome any of us hoped for. However, in light of the Fund's current level of assets and expenses

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2022 (the "Record Date") are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or at any postponements or adjournments thereof. The Meeting will be held solely by virtual means over the Internet. Stockholders of record on the record date may attend, participate in and vote at the Meeting by visiting the following website: https://web.lumiagm.com/214266676 (password ireland2023).

1. To consider and vote on a proposal to liquidate and dissolve the Fund pursuant to a Plan of Liquidation (Proposal 1). These items are discussed in greater detail in the attached Proxy Statement.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (the "Fund"), a Maryland corporation, will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, for the following purpose:

This Proxy Statement is furnished by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of The New Ireland Fund, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Fund"), in connection with its solicitation of proxies for use at the Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") of the Fund to be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, and at any postponements or adjournments thereof. The Meeting will be held solely by virtual means over the Internet. Stockholders of record on the record date may attend, participate in and vote at the Meeting by visiting the following website: https://web.lumiagm.com/214266676 (password ireland2023).

. To vote via the Internet, go to www.voteproxy.comto complete an electronic proxy card (haveYouyourmayproxyvotecardvia thein handInternetwhen you visit the website). You will be asked to provide the company number and control number from your proxy card. Internet voting is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 4, 2023.

The purpose of the Meeting and the matters to be acted upon are set forth in the accompanying Notice of Special Meeting of Stockholders.

Even if you plan to attend the Meeting, please sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card. If you vote via the Internet, you will be asked to enter a unique code that has been assigned to you, which is printed on your proxy card. This code is designed to confirm your identity, provide access to the voting website and confirm that your voting instructions are properly recorded.

All properly executed proxies received prior to the Meeting will be voted at the Meeting and at any and all postponements or adjournments thereof. On any matter coming before the meeting as to which a stockholder has specified a choice on that stockholder's proxy, the shares will be voted accordingly. If a proxy card is properly executed and returned and no choice is specified with respect to Proposal 1, the shares will be voted " " Proposal 1. Stockholders who execute proxies or provide voting instructions via the Internet may revoke them with respectFOR to the proposal at any time before a vote is taken on the proposal by submitting a written notice to the Secretary of the Fund, by delivering a duly executed proxy bearing a later date or by participation in the Meeting and voting at the Meeting.

A quorum of the Fund's stockholders is required to properly conduct the business of the Meeting. Under the charter and Bylaws of the Fund, a quorum is constituted by the presence in person or by proxy of stockholders entitled to cast a majority of the votes entitled to be cast at the Meeting. In the event a quorum is not present at the Meeting, the Chairperson of the Meeting will have the power to adjourn the Meeting, without notice other than an announcement at the Meeting, to permit the further solicitation of proxies. Once a quorum is established, the stockholders present, either in person or by proxy, at the Meeting may continue to transact business until adjournment, notwithstanding the withdrawal from the Meeting of enough stockholders to leave fewer than would be required to establish a quorum. Absent the establishment of a subsequent record date and the giving of notice to the holders of record thereon, the Meeting may be adjourned to a date not more than 120 days after the original record date. At such adjourned Meeting, any business may be transacted which might have been transacted at the Meeting as originally scheduled. Proxies that reflect abstentions will be counted as shares that are present and entitled to vote on the matter for purposes of determining the presence of a quorum.

The close of business on November 7, 2022 has been fixed as the record date (the "Record Date") for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting. As of the Record Date, the Fund had 3,626,980 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. At the Meeting, each share will be entitled to one vote, and fractional shares, if any, shall have proportionate voting rights. It is expected that the Notice of Special Meeting, Proxy Statement, and form of proxy will be mailed to stockholders on or about November 14, 2022.

