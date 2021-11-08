A New Role for Billie Sweeney

Dear Colleagues,

We are excited to announce that Billie Sweeney will be taking on a new, expanded role as day assignment editor, wrapping up a strong four-year run as our night editor. Billie will help manage the overall day report, making sure we are on the news while coordinating among our newsrooms in Seoul, London and New York.

In her new position, Billie will work closely with Suzanne Spector, a deputy international editor, who will take on the new role of helping to drive our live coverage to engage and inform our global audience.

During her four years running our late shift, Billie has demonstrated excellent news judgment and good hands with copy. She knows our staff well and will work closely with all of you to help drive coverage around the world.

Billie started her journalism career as reporter and editor at newspapers in Connecticut, including The Hartford Courant, before moving on to The Associated Press. At The A.P., she was the New York City news editor during and after the Sept. 11 attacks, leading a staff of about 30 reporters and editors.

After several years at The A.P., Billie joined the Committee to Protect Journalists. She was the nonprofit's editorial director for nearly a decade, overseeing all of its digital and print publications, its databases and social media networks.

When "course change" - a recurring theme of her career, Billie says - called again, she joined The Times.

Please congratulate Billie. We expect she will move into her new role after helping train the next night editor, a decision still to be made.

- Michael, Greg and Laurie