    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/08 03:48:53 pm
49.385 USD   -1.51%
A New Role for Billie Sweeney
PU
Minju Pak Named Deputy Editor, Styles
PU
New Colleagues in Opinion
PU
A New Role for Billie Sweeney

11/08/2021 | 03:28pm EST
Dear Colleagues,

We are excited to announce that Billie Sweeney will be taking on a new, expanded role as day assignment editor, wrapping up a strong four-year run as our night editor. Billie will help manage the overall day report, making sure we are on the news while coordinating among our newsrooms in Seoul, London and New York.

In her new position, Billie will work closely with Suzanne Spector, a deputy international editor, who will take on the new role of helping to drive our live coverage to engage and inform our global audience.

During her four years running our late shift, Billie has demonstrated excellent news judgment and good hands with copy. She knows our staff well and will work closely with all of you to help drive coverage around the world.

Billie started her journalism career as reporter and editor at newspapers in Connecticut, including The Hartford Courant, before moving on to The Associated Press. At The A.P., she was the New York City news editor during and after the Sept. 11 attacks, leading a staff of about 30 reporters and editors.

After several years at The A.P., Billie joined the Committee to Protect Journalists. She was the nonprofit's editorial director for nearly a decade, overseeing all of its digital and print publications, its databases and social media networks.

When "course change" - a recurring theme of her career, Billie says - called again, she joined The Times.

Please congratulate Billie. We expect she will move into her new role after helping train the next night editor, a decision still to be made.

- Michael, Greg and Laurie

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 20:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 059 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net cash 2021 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,8x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 8 417 M 8 417 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 50,14 $
Average target price 53,43 $
Spread / Average Target 6,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-3.15%8 417
NEWS CORPORATION35.61%14 421
REACH PLC119.36%1 320
REWORLD MEDIA109.15%396
D. B. CORP LIMITED23.71%237
ILKKA-YHTYMÄ OYJ12.14%141