THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Deutsche Bank will not do future business with Trump - NYT

01/12/2021 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Germany's Deutsche Bank headquarters are pictured in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will not do business in the future with U.S. President Donald Trump or his companies in the wake of his supporters' deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, the New York Times reported.

Deutsche Bank is Trump's most important lender, with about $340 million in loans outstanding to the Trump Organization, the president's umbrella group that is currently overseen by his two sons.

The NYT cited a person familiar with the bank's thinking.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on Tuesday. The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside normal business hours, and the White House press office did not answer the phone.

Christiana Riley, the head of the bank's U.S. operations, last week condemned last week's violence in a post on LinkedIn.

"We are proud of our Constitution and stand by those who seek to uphold it to ensure that the will of the people is upheld and a peaceful transition of power takes place," she wrote.

Reuters reported in November that Deutsche was looking for ways to end its relationship with Trump after the U.S. elections, as it tires of the negative publicity stemming from the ties.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 774 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 8 083 M 8 083 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,36x
EV / Sales 2021 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 48,67 $
Last Close Price 48,34 $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nick Rockwell Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-7.20%8 083
INFORMA PLC-0.66%11 050
NEWS CORPORATION3.84%10 948
SCHIBSTED ASA-5.62%8 778
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-11.50%7 053
PEARSON PLC-0.50%6 851
