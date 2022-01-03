Log in
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/03 12:24:30 pm
47.475 USD   -1.71%
NEW YORK TIMES : Promotions in Washington
PU
NEW YORK TIMES : David Fahrenthold Joins The Times
PU
NEW YORK TIMES : Members on "The Daily" Team
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in New York probe

01/03/2022 | 12:13pm EST
White House advisor Ivanka Trump exits the West Wing of the White House in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York's attorney general has subpoenaed two of Donald Trump's adult children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, as part of her civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices and namesake company.

The subpoenas from the office of Attorney General Letitia James were disclosed in a Monday filing with a New York state court in Manhattan.

James has also subpoenaed Trump. Lawyers for the Trump family are seeking to block her from questioning the former Republican president and his children, the filing said.

Lawyers for the family were not immediately available for comment.

The subpoenas were first reported by the New York Times, which cited a person familiar with the matter.

Last month, Trump sued https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/trump-sues-ny-attorney-general-block-probe-his-businesses-2021-12-20 James to block her civil probe into the Trump Organization, accusing the Democrat of partisan politics.

James has been investigating whether the company fraudulently inflated the values of its real estate holdings to obtain bank loans, and reduced the values to save on taxes.

Her probe is related to but separate from a criminal probe by the Manhattan district attorney into the Trump Organization's business practices. James joined that probe last May.

Eric Trump, another of Trump's adult children, was questioned by James' office in October 2020.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Karen Freifeld in New York, and by Washington newsroom; Editing by Doina Chiaacu and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
