Emergent says it has disposed of spoilt COVID-19 vaccine batch

April 1 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's
manufacturing partner Emergent Biosolutions said on
Thursday that it had discarded the single batch of COVID-19 drug
substance that did not meet specifications.
J&J on Wednesday said it had found a problem with a batch of
the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced at
Emergent's site in Baltimore, Maryland.
The New York Times reported on Wednesday that about 15
million doses were ruined, without citing a source.
"Discarding a batch of bulk drug substance, while
disappointing, does occasionally happen during vaccine
manufacturing, which is a complex and multi-step biological
process," Emergent said.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)