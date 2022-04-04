Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Familiar Faces, Fresh Roles: Our China Team Is Changing (and It's Not)

04/04/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

China is one of the most complicated places we cover - something no one feels more keenly than Keith Bradsher, our lone correspondent in the country after most of our reporters were expelled in March 2020. Since then, he has been our force multiplier, injecting on-the-ground reporting across our coverage (heck, seemingly across the entire Times). The Bradsher byline, a fixture of our business and international coverage, is now increasingly spotted on stories led by Washington, Sports and other desks.

Effective immediately, Keith will become the Beijing bureau chief, succeeding Steven Lee Myers, who just joined the tech team in San Francisco. Keith will continue to cover all things business and economics in China for us, while taking on broader responsibility for the oversight of the bureau. The Beijing bureau will also soon include Vivian Wang, who has been reporting for us from Hong Kong for the past two years.

Keith has been the Shanghai bureau chief since 2016, and previously served as Hong Kong bureau chief, Detroit bureau chief, an economics correspondent in Washington and a business reporter in New York. He was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2013 for a look at how Apple outsourced manufacturing to China and was a Pulitzer finalist in 1998 for his investigation into the safety and environmental hazards from sport utility vehicles.

His appointment is a testament to the work we've done to blend our business and international news teams here in Asia. Keith is the first Beijing bureau chief at The Times (at least in recent memory) to work for the Business desk.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
05:24aFAMILIAR FACES, FRESH ROLES : Our China Team Is Changing (and It's Not)
PU
04/01NEW YORK TIMES : Manuela Andreoni Becomes a Writer on the Climate Forward Newsletter
PU
03/31IEA to meet Friday to discuss stabilizing markets -Birol
RE
03/31COMMODITIES BRIEF : The White House Confirms Plans to Release up to 180-Million Barrels of..
MT
03/31Gold Edges Down as Reports the US Plans a Massive Release of Oil Reserves Lower Inflati..
MT
03/31Oil Prices Falling on Reports the US Plans to Release Up to 180-Million Barrels of Stra..
MT
03/30NEW YORK TIMES : Cathy Lo Joins Food and New York Times Cooking
PU
03/30NEW YORK TIMES : Wins 157 S.N.D. Print Awards
PU
03/30NEW YORK TIMES : Wins Top Digital S.N.D. Honors
PU
03/30NEW YORK TIMES : Introducing the Experiments and Personalization Team
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 348 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 7 676 M 7 676 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 46,05 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-4.66%7 676
NEWS CORPORATION-1.70%12 952
REACH PLC-35.50%745
REWORLD MEDIA-0.27%425
NORTH MEDIA A/S-22.22%226
D. B. CORP LIMITED-6.71%202