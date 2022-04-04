Familiar Faces, Fresh Roles: Our China Team Is Changing (and It's Not)

China is one of the most complicated places we cover - something no one feels more keenly than Keith Bradsher, our lone correspondent in the country after most of our reporters were expelled in March 2020. Since then, he has been our force multiplier, injecting on-the-ground reporting across our coverage (heck, seemingly across the entire Times). The Bradsher byline, a fixture of our business and international coverage, is now increasingly spotted on stories led by Washington, Sports and other desks.

Effective immediately, Keith will become the Beijing bureau chief, succeeding Steven Lee Myers, who just joined the tech team in San Francisco. Keith will continue to cover all things business and economics in China for us, while taking on broader responsibility for the oversight of the bureau. The Beijing bureau will also soon include Vivian Wang, who has been reporting for us from Hong Kong for the past two years.

Keith has been the Shanghai bureau chief since 2016, and previously served as Hong Kong bureau chief, Detroit bureau chief, an economics correspondent in Washington and a business reporter in New York. He was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2013 for a look at how Apple outsourced manufacturing to China and was a Pulitzer finalist in 1998 for his investigation into the safety and environmental hazards from sport utility vehicles.

His appointment is a testament to the work we've done to blend our business and international news teams here in Asia. Keith is the first Beijing bureau chief at The Times (at least in recent memory) to work for the Business desk.