Minju Pak Named Deputy Editor, Styles

I am excited to announce that Minju Pak will be joining Styles as deputy editor. Since coming to The Times in 2014, Minju has lent a steadfast hand in making T Magazine one of the most dynamic magazines in the world. As managing editor, working under Hanya Yanagihara, Minju has been integral to that success, which includes three wins for the National Magazine Award for general excellence, service and lifestyle, one of the most prestigious honors given by the American Society of Magazine Editors each year.

As Hanya said, "Every one of us [at T] has been the fortunate recipient of Minju's behind-the-scenes advocacy on our behalf; her advice; her good ear; her tough love; her humanity and humor; her problem-solving prowess; and her taste and wit."

Her exacting reputation and grace under pressure were never more on display than during the tumult of quarantine. As the newsroom came together in record time to meet the needs of readers, Minju became part of the scrappy crew from across the many desks that Sam Sifton brought together to work on the digital strategy for the newly formed At Home section in 2020.

"Minju is an editor of deep empathy, great style and boundless interests who drew our team together in pursuit of a common goal," Sam said. "She helped readers live a better, safer and more cultured life during the pandemic. She is a joy to work with and I'm thrilled to welcome her to this new role in the newsroom."

Minju has a long and storied career in journalism (ask her someday about working with Larry Flynt!). She came to T Magazine from the Wall Street Journal magazine and was previously New York editor of The Hollywood Reporter. She is the recipient of a 2012 New York Foundation of the Arts grant in writing. After many years working in magazines, we're thrilled for her to take on a very different challenge in the newsroom, working to produce two weekly print sections and a robust digital publication schedule. We can't wait for her to bring her wit, polish and instinct for sharp cultural analysis to Styles.

Stella