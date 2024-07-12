We are excited to announce a new assignment for Alissa Rubin as senior Middle East correspondent.

Since October, as a veteran reporter of America's "forever wars," Alissa has brought invaluable expertise and understanding of the region's power dynamics to our coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. And even before October, Alissa had been reporting on Iran's various regional proxies across the Middle East and Iraq's efforts to navigate a tricky path between Iran and the United States. She was just recently in Tehran for the presidential election.

"Alissa's deep knowledge of the region informs her thinking and reporting on every story, enriching her pieces with valuable context," said Suzanne Spector, deputy International editor. "She keeps the reader foremost in her mind, determined to both draw people in and help them understand the nuances of this critically important line of coverage. And she is a great colleague - willing to help her colleagues or travel wherever her editors ask on a moment's notice."

Alissa's assignment before October had been to cover climate and conflict in the Middle East. She spent months last year reporting on how extreme weather and dwindling water have pushed the Fertile Crescent to the brink. In 2022, she spearheaded a multimedia report on the dangers of extreme heat as human emissions warm the planet, following the lives of workers in the Persian Gulf.

To name just a few of the recognitions bestowed during a long career, Alissa won a Pulitzer Prize in 2016 for her series on women in Afghanistan and the flaws in the U.S. efforts to help them; an Overseas Press Club award in 2009 for her piece on women who became suicide bombers in Iraq; and a John Chancellor Award in 2015 for her reporting career, highlighting her work in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Alissa has also been a leader in the field, managing a network of remote stringers as Kabul bureau chief and helping to evacuate our colleagues and their families from Afghanistan three years ago. In Iraq, she also led a team as both deputy bureau chief and bureau chief in Baghdad.

We are incredibly lucky to be able to tap into Alissa's expertise and wisdom in the region.

Please join us in congratulating Alissa.