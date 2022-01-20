New York Times : A New Deputy Editor for Business

We're thrilled to announce that Mohammed Hadi has become a deputy business editor.

We don't need to itemize Mo's many contributions to the business report because they are so obvious - but will anyway. As our news director, Mo has kept our collective eye on news and helped us strategize on what we should cover. Mo has become our invaluable liaison with The Times home page and has worked with our audience and web search teams. We can thank Mo for making sure business stories get the readership they deserve.

Mo has contributed greatly to the success of New York Times Business of course, and has edited countless stories.

"Mo's great," says David Enrich, an editor for Business. "He works really hard, is super smart and everyone loves him."

Mo's new responsibilities will include some of his current role, plus work with our new Culture and Careers group, and all of us in Business on hiring and career development. He will continue to be deeply involved in stories and will focus our efforts on making sure our coverage speaks to all of our readers - and our future readers.

I know that Mo will help us embrace all kinds of change - inside and outside the paper - as we emerge from the pandemic and the needs of our readers evolve.

Mo joined The New York Times nearly four years ago from Business Insider, where he was executive editor. Before that he was an editor at Bloomberg News, helping to oversee deals coverage. He joined Bloomberg from The Wall Street Journal where he was an editor and writer. During his career, Mo has worked in Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York.

Mo graduated from the University of Richmond and has a master's degree from Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs.

- Ellen and Rich