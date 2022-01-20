Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
New York Times : A New Deputy Editor for Business

01/20/2022 | 05:42pm EST
We're thrilled to announce that Mohammed Hadi has become a deputy business editor.

We don't need to itemize Mo's many contributions to the business report because they are so obvious - but will anyway. As our news director, Mo has kept our collective eye on news and helped us strategize on what we should cover. Mo has become our invaluable liaison with The Times home page and has worked with our audience and web search teams. We can thank Mo for making sure business stories get the readership they deserve.

Mo has contributed greatly to the success of New York Times Business of course, and has edited countless stories.

"Mo's great," says David Enrich, an editor for Business. "He works really hard, is super smart and everyone loves him."

Mo's new responsibilities will include some of his current role, plus work with our new Culture and Careers group, and all of us in Business on hiring and career development. He will continue to be deeply involved in stories and will focus our efforts on making sure our coverage speaks to all of our readers - and our future readers.

I know that Mo will help us embrace all kinds of change - inside and outside the paper - as we emerge from the pandemic and the needs of our readers evolve.

Mo joined The New York Times nearly four years ago from Business Insider, where he was executive editor. Before that he was an editor at Bloomberg News, helping to oversee deals coverage. He joined Bloomberg from The Wall Street Journal where he was an editor and writer. During his career, Mo has worked in Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York.

Mo graduated from the University of Richmond and has a master's degree from Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs.

- Ellen and Rich

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 22:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 060 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net cash 2021 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 6 966 M 6 966 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float -
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 41,69 $
Average target price 51,86 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-13.71%6 966
NEWS CORPORATION-1.26%12 863
REACH PLC-3.36%1 156
REWORLD MEDIA-4.15%420
NORTH MEDIA A/S-6.85%278
D. B. CORP LIMITED3.54%229