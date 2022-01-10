Log in
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
New York Times : A New Host For "Modern Love" Podcast

01/10/2022 | 10:18am EST
In 2019, when the "Modern Love" podcast was brought in-house, column creator Daniel Jones and editor Miya Lee became its new co-hosts. Over their two seasons at the helm, Dan and Miya brought us moving stories from the column, as well as many engaging and delightful conversations with the the column's authors

As the Modern Love brand continues to expand into new and exciting spaces (international television, books and live events), we are also aiming to increase the ambitions of the podcast and produce more episodes each year. Now, with so much on their plates, Dan and Miya will pass the baton to our next host while remaining engaged with the podcast both on air and behind the scenes.

After many months of searching, we are thrilled to say, we found her. Anna Martin, a producer on Audio's Shows team, will immediately step into the role, and will also produce the show. Since joining The Times last year, Anna has quickly proven herself to be both a skilled producer and an empathetic interviewer. Her intense curiosity about the machinations of love - and the lives of those it entangles - along with her sharp story sense, make her the perfect fit for this role.

"I'm thrilled about this role, because it allows me to professionally explore something I already think about all the time. That is: love, in its messiness and multiplicity and mystery. I'm so looking forward to being part of a team that brings stories about what it means to love, and be loved, to our listeners," said Anna.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 15:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 060 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net cash 2021 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,9x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 7 137 M 7 137 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 42,71 $
Average target price 51,86 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-11.57%7 137
NEWS CORPORATION0.85%13 134
REACH PLC-4.78%1 134
REWORLD MEDIA-2.28%428
NORTH MEDIA A/S-8.33%274
D. B. CORP LIMITED0.27%222