New York Times : A New Host For “Modern Love” Podcast

In 2019, when the "Modern Love" podcast was brought in-house, column creator Daniel Jones and editor Miya Lee became its new co-hosts. Over their two seasons at the helm, Dan and Miya brought us moving stories from the column, as well as many engaging and delightful conversations with the the column's authors

As the Modern Love brand continues to expand into new and exciting spaces (international television, books and live events), we are also aiming to increase the ambitions of the podcast and produce more episodes each year. Now, with so much on their plates, Dan and Miya will pass the baton to our next host while remaining engaged with the podcast both on air and behind the scenes.

After many months of searching, we are thrilled to say, we found her. Anna Martin, a producer on Audio's Shows team, will immediately step into the role, and will also produce the show. Since joining The Times last year, Anna has quickly proven herself to be both a skilled producer and an empathetic interviewer. Her intense curiosity about the machinations of love - and the lives of those it entangles - along with her sharp story sense, make her the perfect fit for this role.

"I'm thrilled about this role, because it allows me to professionally explore something I already think about all the time. That is: love, in its messiness and multiplicity and mystery. I'm so looking forward to being part of a team that brings stories about what it means to love, and be loved, to our listeners," said Anna.