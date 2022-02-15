Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/15 09:30:11 am
42.455 USD   +0.72%
09:17aNEW YORK TIMES : A New Investigations Editor for Metro
PU
08:41aPalin's legal fight with the New York Times is far from over
RE
02/14Judge who dealt Palin loss in New York Times case known as a maverick
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : A New Investigations Editor for Metro

02/15/2022 | 09:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When Michael LaForgia joined Metro last year, we saw plenty of signs that he'd fit right in. As a reporter on the investigations team, he had done a terrific piece about the decrepit tracks in Penn Station and teamed with Metro reporters on a series detailing the history of blunders that had left the subway system in chronic crisis. It didn't hurt that his most recent work on investigations had focused on racial disparities in American policing practices.

But Michael did better than just fit in. Over the coming months, he worked closely with Jan Ransom and Jonah Bromwich to produce searing on the abject dysfunction and horrific violence at the Rikers prison complex. One piece used surveillance videos to capture the rule of violent gangs inside the complex. Another masterfully documented decades of mismanagement that led to systemic personnel shortages and, ultimately, a collapse of basic services. One after another, those stories focused public attention, and outrage, on the system.

So it is with great pride that we announce today that Michael will be Metro's new investigations editor, taking over the team that Kirsten Danis managed so ably before. In his new position, Michael will not just oversee the work of Jan, Amy Julia Harris, Brian Rosenthal and Michael Rothfeld, he'll also have a hand in guiding deep dives by beat reporters, from City Hall to Albany to the board of education and beyond.

"Michael is a reporter's dream editor: passionate, enthusiastic and smart," Jan said. "The investigations team, and New Yorkers, are lucky to have him."

Before coming to The Times as a reporter in 2017, Michael worked at the Tampa Bay Times, first as a reporter and then as investigations editor, overseeing a 10-person team. He shared a Pulitzer in 2014 for a project exposing the squalor of county housing for the homeless and led the team that won a Pulitzer in 2016 for stories documenting racial disparities in the public school system.

Please join me in congratulating him on his new position.

-Jim

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 14:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
09:17aNEW YORK TIMES : A New Investigations Editor for Metro
PU
08:41aPalin's legal fight with the New York Times is far from over
RE
02/14Judge who dealt Palin loss in New York Times case known as a maverick
RE
02/14Judge says will dismiss Palin's defamation lawsuit
RE
02/14Communications Services Flat Amid Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
02/14Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin case against N.Y. Times regardless of jury verdict
RE
02/14NEW YORK TIMES : Kirsten Danis Promoted to Senior Editor, Investigations
PU
02/14NEW YORK TIMES : A New Southeastern Political Reporter Joins The Times
PU
02/11Jury weighs if New York Times defamed Sarah Palin or made 'honest mistake'
RE
02/11NEW YORK TIMES : Caity Weaver Joins The New York Times Magazine
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 060 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net cash 2021 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 7 043 M 7 043 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 42,15 $
Average target price 50,43 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-13.66%7 043
NEWS CORPORATION-0.13%12 997
REACH PLC-14.69%1 013
REWORLD MEDIA-20.62%346
NORTH MEDIA A/S-15.65%251
D. B. CORP LIMITED-6.82%203