New York Times : A New Investigations Editor for Metro

When Michael LaForgia joined Metro last year, we saw plenty of signs that he'd fit right in. As a reporter on the investigations team, he had done a terrific piece about the decrepit tracks in Penn Station and teamed with Metro reporters on a series detailing the history of blunders that had left the subway system in chronic crisis. It didn't hurt that his most recent work on investigations had focused on racial disparities in American policing practices.

But Michael did better than just fit in. Over the coming months, he worked closely with Jan Ransom and Jonah Bromwich to produce searing on the abject dysfunction and horrific violence at the Rikers prison complex. One piece used surveillance videos to capture the rule of violent gangs inside the complex. Another masterfully documented decades of mismanagement that led to systemic personnel shortages and, ultimately, a collapse of basic services. One after another, those stories focused public attention, and outrage, on the system.

So it is with great pride that we announce today that Michael will be Metro's new investigations editor, taking over the team that Kirsten Danis managed so ably before. In his new position, Michael will not just oversee the work of Jan, Amy Julia Harris, Brian Rosenthal and Michael Rothfeld, he'll also have a hand in guiding deep dives by beat reporters, from City Hall to Albany to the board of education and beyond.

"Michael is a reporter's dream editor: passionate, enthusiastic and smart," Jan said. "The investigations team, and New Yorkers, are lucky to have him."

Before coming to The Times as a reporter in 2017, Michael worked at the Tampa Bay Times, first as a reporter and then as investigations editor, overseeing a 10-person team. He shared a Pulitzer in 2014 for a project exposing the squalor of county housing for the homeless and led the team that won a Pulitzer in 2016 for stories documenting racial disparities in the public school system.

Please join me in congratulating him on his new position.

-Jim