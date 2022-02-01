Log in
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
New York Times : A New Role for Francesca Barber

02/01/2022
Dear Colleagues,

How we have grown.

Our International operation spans the globe with major newsrooms in London and Seoul, bureaus around the world and hundreds of you working to produce and deliver New York Times quality journalism to millions and millions of people.

Still, we need to constantly rethink how we cover the world, and make sure we have systems and processes in place to ensure everything runs as smoothly and effectively as possible.

So how lucky are we that Francesca Barber has agreed to become our next director, International strategy and operations.

Francesca, who joins the International team from Video, is a natural leader, a talent brimming with energy and enthusiasm for our work, deep knowledge and insights into the digital world, and top-notch news judgment. As a deputy in Video, she played an important role in shaping the culture of the department to value growth and inclusion, building structured management systems and improving feedback and transparency while also focusing on other diversity, equity and inclusion goals.

Nancy Donaldson Gauss, the associate managing editor of Video, said that Francesca "brings data, strategy, operations and audience expertise as well as keen editorial judgment." She praised her as "a catalyst for change."

In her new role, Francesca will help develop, operationalize and monitor our global strategy. She will play a leading role in restructuring how we work: expanding our newsrooms in London and Seoul, and streamlining our global systems, communication and processes. She will work closely with the International staff and collaborate across desks and departments to serve our global audience.

Francesca will be taking over for Kim Perry, who did extraordinary work building structure for a desk busy trying to cover an unruly world.

Francesca is well-positioned to take on this key leadership role. During her six years in Video, she has been a demonstrated problem solver, a skilled manager and a team player.

Francesca helped build the Video unit into an indispensable part of the newsroom and an industry leader in digital storytelling. She facilitated open discussions about coverage and helped set clear, measurable goals for the department; project plans for new editorial coverage; and data-driven experiments to test new formats and collaborations. She also hired and developed an audience team that works to support the department's editorial vision and provides dedicated resources to better understand how our audience responds to our reporting.

Before joining The Times, Francesca led product at a start-up in San Francisco called Peek, and before that worked at Google.

Francesca grew up in Brussels, London and New York, and graduated from Brown University. She loves outdoor adventuring, long swims in the ocean, and writing letters to friends.

She begins her new role in the middle of February. One other fun fact about Francesca: This is not her first stint on International. Her first job at The Times involved working as an audience editor for us.

So, welcome home, Francesca.

-Michael Slackman, Greg Winter, Adrienne Carter, Jim Yardley and Snigdha Koirala

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 15:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
