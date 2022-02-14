New York Times : A New Southeastern Political Reporter Joins The Times

If the past year has taught us anything about American politics, it's that the states are where the action is. And no place is busier this year than Georgia, the epicenter of so much seismic political activity: Voting-access rollbacks and redistricting fights. The fate of Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state who refused Donald Trump's request to "find 11,780 votes." David Perdue's primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp, whose certification of Biden's victory made him another Trump target. Senator Raphael Warnock's midterm re-election fight against Herschel Walker, the old Georgia football hero for whom the G.O.P. cleared the field. And, last but not least, Stacey Abrams's second run for governor.

With all that unfolding in a highly competitive environment, I'm thrilled to announce that we've recruited a terrific journalist to base herself in Atlanta as a politics reporter and add firepower to our coverage of the South: Maya King.

Maya comes to the beat with a head start, having covered these subjects already for Politico, where she carved out a dual beat on last year's campaigns in Georgia and Virginia and mayoral races in the 100 largest American cities. In Warnock's runoff election, she landed smart stories about the mix of Old and New South that powered his win. She's zeroed in on the potential electoral effects of Republican-enacted voting-law changes, how G.O.P. legislators are working to outflank ascendant Democrats in the Atlanta suburbs by overhauling local government, and how President Biden's belated voting-rights push left Georgia activists distinctly unimpressed.

"Unpacking these storylines as they unfold in Georgia and its surrounding states makes covering the Southeastern region in 2022 integral to understanding America," Maya says about her beat. "It's a pivotal coverage area at a time where our nation's democracy is at its most fragile. It's also a truly riveting political story."

A daughter of the South who grew up in Tallahassee, Maya also brings to her new role a deep understanding of the region, its history and culture. At Howard University, where she was campus editor of The Hilltop newspaper, Maya piled up accolades, including the N.A.B.J. Salute to Excellence Award for collegiate reporting and a White House Correspondents' Association scholarship. After graduating summa cum laude she was named one of the National Press Foundation's Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellows.

She is excited to be joining our growing Times community in Atlanta - Richard Fausset and Tariro Mzezewa of National, as well as Kim Severson and Alan Blinder. She starts on Feb. 22. Please welcome her to The Times.