  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/16 04:10:00 pm
48.7 USD   -1.70%
08:12aNEW YORK TIMES : Amy Fiscus Joining The Morning Team
PU
08:12aNEW YORK TIMES : Cara Buckley Joins the Climate Desk
PU
09/16NEW YORK TIMES : National's New Weekend Editor
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Amy Fiscus Joining The Morning Team

09/17/2021 | 08:12am EDT
I'm thrilled to announce that Amy Fiscus - The Times's national security editor and a deputy Washington bureau chief - is joining The Morning's team. Amy will oversee the launch of our new weekend editions in coming months and will help lead the entire Morning operation.

Since joining The Times in 2017, Amy has been at the center of many of our most important and sensitive stories - 'an extraordinary editor under fire,' as Elisabeth Bumiller calls her and 'totally unflappable' as Mark Mazzetti says. Amy oversaw coverage of the Mueller investigation, including huge scoops and work that was part of The Times's Pulitzer Prize for national reporting in 2018, and has edited coverage on Russia, Afghanistan, the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and more.

Amy is a sharp and generous colleague who has earned the admiration of everyone with whom she works. She can help land the most important stories, and then figure out how to tell them.

It all makes her supremely well suited for the responsibility of overseeing the weekend editions of The Morning. The newsletter is already one of the biggest platforms at The Times, and we want the new weekend editions to become a delightful experience for an even larger audience, highlighting the best of Times journalism and containing original work, as well. One of Amy's first tasks will be helping recruit a writer for the weekend editions.

As a deputy for The Morning, she will work with the team that has made it a success since its midpandemic launch in 2020, including Tom Wright-Piersanti, Claire Moses, Ian Prasad Philbrick and Sanam Yar. All of us will continue to work alongside Adam Pasick and the newsletter's team, including Remy Tumin, whose great work on the Sunday Weekend Briefing has laid the groundwork for the new editions.

Before joining The Times, Amy was an editor for the Los Angeles Times' Washington bureau, The Associated Press and newspapers in Missouri, Connecticut and North Carolina.

Please join me in welcoming her to The Morning team.

David

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 035 M - -
Net income 2021 200 M - -
Net cash 2021 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,9x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 8 175 M 8 175 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 48,70 $
Average target price 51,43 $
Spread / Average Target 5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-4.31%8 175
NEWS CORPORATION25.04%13 227
REACH PLC175.77%1 695
NORTH MEDIA A/S54.14%353
REWORLD MEDIA42.59%275
D. B. CORP LIMITED13.77%222