New York Times : Amy Fiscus Joining The Morning Team

I'm thrilled to announce that Amy Fiscus - The Times's national security editor and a deputy Washington bureau chief - is joining The Morning's team. Amy will oversee the launch of our new weekend editions in coming months and will help lead the entire Morning operation.

Since joining The Times in 2017, Amy has been at the center of many of our most important and sensitive stories - 'an extraordinary editor under fire,' as Elisabeth Bumiller calls her and 'totally unflappable' as Mark Mazzetti says. Amy oversaw coverage of the Mueller investigation, including huge scoops and work that was part of The Times's Pulitzer Prize for national reporting in 2018, and has edited coverage on Russia, Afghanistan, the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and more.

Amy is a sharp and generous colleague who has earned the admiration of everyone with whom she works. She can help land the most important stories, and then figure out how to tell them.

It all makes her supremely well suited for the responsibility of overseeing the weekend editions of The Morning. The newsletter is already one of the biggest platforms at The Times, and we want the new weekend editions to become a delightful experience for an even larger audience, highlighting the best of Times journalism and containing original work, as well. One of Amy's first tasks will be helping recruit a writer for the weekend editions.

As a deputy for The Morning, she will work with the team that has made it a success since its midpandemic launch in 2020, including Tom Wright-Piersanti, Claire Moses, Ian Prasad Philbrick and Sanam Yar. All of us will continue to work alongside Adam Pasick and the newsletter's team, including Remy Tumin, whose great work on the Sunday Weekend Briefing has laid the groundwork for the new editions.

Before joining The Times, Amy was an editor for the Los Angeles Times' Washington bureau, The Associated Press and newspapers in Missouri, Connecticut and North Carolina.

Please join me in welcoming her to The Morning team.

David