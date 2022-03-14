New York Times : An Audience Editor for Metro

It is with great pleasure that we announce Jennie Coughlin, editor extraordinaire on the audience team, has joined Metro as the desk's first full-time audience editor.

In this new role, Jennie will be working closely with the story editors and reporters to make sure we have a smart and robust audience strategy. She will deliver regular audience reports, connecting our desk with frequent insights that will help us better understand our readers. Jennie will develop audience plans for big stories, events and ongoing features. She will also be working with us to grow our readership for the New York Today newsletter and plan in advance for major events like local and state elections.

Jennie's barely been a month in the job, but she has already begun having an impact on the desk, widening our field of vision in the mornings with metro-specific audience scans and generally just being a knowledgeable voice in our daily meetings, suggesting strategic moves like evergreen articles and publishing times for maximum S.E.O.

Jennie will be fully dedicated to Metro in this new role, but will still convene regularly with her colleagues in Audience in order to keep us connected to the latest tools and techniques from the audience team.