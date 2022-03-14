Log in
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
03/14 11:41:57 am
44.81 USD   -1.22%
New York Times : An Audience Editor for Metro

03/14/2022 | 11:14am EDT
It is with great pleasure that we announce Jennie Coughlin, editor extraordinaire on the audience team, has joined Metro as the desk's first full-time audience editor.

In this new role, Jennie will be working closely with the story editors and reporters to make sure we have a smart and robust audience strategy. She will deliver regular audience reports, connecting our desk with frequent insights that will help us better understand our readers. Jennie will develop audience plans for big stories, events and ongoing features. She will also be working with us to grow our readership for the New York Today newsletter and plan in advance for major events like local and state elections.

Jennie's barely been a month in the job, but she has already begun having an impact on the desk, widening our field of vision in the mornings with metro-specific audience scans and generally just being a knowledgeable voice in our daily meetings, suggesting strategic moves like evergreen articles and publishing times for maximum S.E.O.

Jennie will be fully dedicated to Metro in this new role, but will still convene regularly with her colleagues in Audience in order to keep us connected to the latest tools and techniques from the audience team.

The New York Times Company published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 336 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 7 561 M 7 561 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float -
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 45,36 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-6.09%7 561
NEWS CORPORATION-6.05%12 235
REACH PLC-36.64%726
REWORLD MEDIA-28.38%303
NORTH MEDIA A/S-22.78%223
D. B. CORP LIMITED-2.47%210