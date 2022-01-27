New York Times : Announces Three-year Agreement with the Korea Education and Research Information Service

The New York Times Enterprise Subscription (B2B) Team has closed a three-year agreement with the Korea Education and Research Information Service (KERIS), a government organization that develops, proposes and advises on current and future government policies and initiatives regarding education in South Korea.

With the potential to bring Times digital access to all students at all four-year South Korean universities, students within the country's 200+ universities will be eligible to receive unlimited access to NYTimes.com and The New York Times News app.

All students and faculty at four-year South Korean universities will have unlimited access to NYTimes.com and The New York Times News app, access to The New York Times Learning Tools (including the inEducation Curriculum Tool and The Learning Network) and ongoing engagement support and initiatives from The Times. Students and faculty at all four-year South Korean universities can reach out to their school librarians for more information.

In alignment with The New York Times Enterprise Subscription Team's goal to help today's students become tomorrow's global citizens, this program aims to enable all students at four-year South Korean universities to explore the changing world through our quality and innovative journalism.

Through this program with KERIS, we have the opportunity to build awareness and habituate hundreds of thousands of students in South Korea to our incredible journalism, and continue this path to paid subscribers as they enter their professional lives. We are excited by the impact this deal could have on readership and our future subscriber base across South Korea.

Hannah Yang, chief growth officer, The New York Times Company, said, "We are thrilled to work with KERIS to make The Times even more accessible to students and educators in South Korea, providing them opportunities to explore, discover and stay curious through our journalism and portfolio of products. We look forward to continuing our commitment in this market, building upon this agreement and the growth of our Digital News Hub in Seoul to further evolve our business and international reach."

KERIS shares our deep commitment to digital innovation and long history of supporting education and driving civic awareness and understanding among students.

Director Sanghyun Jang, KERIS Higher Education and Academic Division, said, "The cooperation between Korea Education and Research Information Service (KERIS) and The Times is expected to be of great help to Korean university students and researchers in the covid-19 era, when the need for online educational materials has increased. In particular, it is expected that scholars of small and medium-sized universities who have difficulty subscribing to overseas materials will also be given increased accessibility to online teaching and learning materials of The Times in Education regardless of economic conditions."

The Times has been a supporter of education and readership programs since 1932, and today, millions of students from all over the world have access to our journalism through the Enterprise Subscription program. Following this deal with KERIS, we are excited to continue building meaningful education partnerships and programs in markets across the globe.

To learn more about The New York Times's Enterprise Subscription Program for education, please visit nytimes.com/oncampus.

About The New York Times Company

The New York Times Company is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 8 million subscriptions across a diverse array of print and digital products - from news to cooking to games - The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.

Media: Elizabeth MacAulay, elizabeth.macaulay@nytimes.com