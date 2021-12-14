Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/14 12:09:49 pm
44.385 USD   -1.72%
New York Times : Both Cooking and Games Reach 1 Million Subscriptions

12/14/2021 | 11:58am EST
The New York Times today announced that Cooking and Games have each reached one million subscriptions, a milestone that the Company noted it would soon reach during its third quarter earnings call last month.

Cooking, which launched in 2014 with 18,000 recipes, introduced subscriptions in 2017. It now has a database of more than 21,000 recipes, having added more than 700 new recipes in 2021 alone. More than 12.5 million cooks have looked to Cooking for a recipe so far this year, the most popular being Molly O'Neill's Old Fashioned Beef Stew, a favorite since it was originally published in 1994, which has been viewed more than 5.6 million times year-to-date.

Games, which began with the original famed Daily Crossword, introduced the snackable Mini in 2014 and subsequently launched a number of wildly popular games including Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxed and Vertex. New York Times Games have been played more than 500 million times so far this year.

The New York Times Company published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 16:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 059 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net cash 2021 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 7 546 M 7 546 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 45,16 $
Average target price 52,86 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-13.15%7 546
NEWS CORPORATION19.37%11 636
REACH PLC85.59%1 096
REWORLD MEDIA123.97%414
NORTH MEDIA A/S27.82%281
D. B. CORP LIMITED16.27%223