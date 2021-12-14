New York Times : Both Cooking and Games Reach 1 Million Subscriptions

The New York Times today announced that Cooking and Games have each reached one million subscriptions, a milestone that the Company noted it would soon reach during its third quarter earnings call last month.

Cooking, which launched in 2014 with 18,000 recipes, introduced subscriptions in 2017. It now has a database of more than 21,000 recipes, having added more than 700 new recipes in 2021 alone. More than 12.5 million cooks have looked to Cooking for a recipe so far this year, the most popular being Molly O'Neill's Old Fashioned Beef Stew, a favorite since it was originally published in 1994, which has been viewed more than 5.6 million times year-to-date.

Games, which began with the original famed Daily Crossword, introduced the snackable Mini in 2014 and subsequently launched a number of wildly popular games including Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxed and Vertex. New York Times Games have been played more than 500 million times so far this year.