New York Times : Bureau Chief in Brazil.

Jack Nicas is not really what you would call the lay-low sort.

As chance would have it, on his very first day at The Times, which had hired him to cover tech, the paper's top editors arrived in San Francisco to discuss his desk's coverage plans.

Some newly arrived hires might find that a little daunting. On Day 1, maybe they would rather just unpack their things, meet their new colleagues and get a bead on the best coffee. Not Jack, who seized the moment to make it quietly clear that his long-term goal was to become a foreign correspondent.

That's been par for the course for Jack since then, and now, almost four years later, we are thrilled to announce that he will be our next Brazil bureau chief. He will start early in 2022, replacing Ernesto Londoño, who after a terrific run, is planning to spend the new year working on a book with The Times's book development team.

Some of you might be thinking: Wait - isn't Jack Nicas already a foreign correspondent? That would be understandable. Jack spent a highly productive two-month stint in Brazil earlier this year, and he left little mystery about what he would bring to his new role.

Jack demonstrated his range and his depth: He detailed how Americans were aiding Jair Bolsonaro's efforts to undermine the Brazilian elections, and how residents of Brazil's northeast were inadvertently helping turn their region into a desert. He also had some fun writing about the return of Rio's dive bars.

Journalism has long been in Jack's blood.

He started reporting as a teenager for his high school outside Worcester, Mass., where he grew up in a restaurant family. While studying journalism and Spanish at Boston University, Jack interned at The Boston Globe, where he co-wrote an investigation that prompted a judge to overturn a 27-year-old arson-murder conviction.

In 2011, he joined The Wall Street Journal, where he spent seven years covering national news, aviation and technology. (On his first piece, a flood in North Dakota, he competed against The Times's A. G. Sulzberger.)

Since coming to The Times, Jack has covered the power and influence of Silicon Valley, and showed a knack for uncovering the algorithms and characters behind some of the ills of the internet. He exposed how Apple was making compromises to do business in China and traveled to Nigeria for an article about scammers who posed as American servicemen on Facebook to rip off lonely women. And of course there was the memorable pandemic piece on the man who hoarded 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer.

Jack was part of the team whose coverage of Facebook in 2019 won Polk and Gerald Loeb Awards, and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. He also was on the team that won a Loeb Award in 2020 for coverage of the fatal flaws in Boeing's 737 Max jets.

Jack has long been interested in Latin America, and in his new job, he will lead our coverage of Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. He was so determined to get to Brazil, he began studying Portuguese many months ago.

Please congratulate Jack on his new assignment.

Michael Slackman, Greg Winter and Juliana Barbassa.