New York Times : Cara Buckley Joins the Climate Desk

We are thrilled to announce that Cara Buckley is joining the Climate Desk.

Climate change is an urgent concern of NYT readers, who turn to us as a definitive source of coverage about all facets of the crisis - from the news to the science to the policy and politics as well as ambitious investigative pieces and stunning visuals.

Cara will unearth some of the more quiet, human stories about how people around the globe are living on a warming planet. These stories may be about the desperation of people who fear it is too late, or those who are dedicated to the search for solutions and a way forward in an uncertain world. This new line of coverage will look for bright spots, not synthetic hope but stories spotlighting some of the brilliant scientists, entrepreneurs, policy makers and visionaries who are doing extraordinary work to meet the climate challenge. We know readers are hungry for these types of stories, which could be a mashup of climate and culture coverage. Some stories may be dispatches that take close looks at human behavior and struggles, painting revealing portraits of all kinds of people, diving deep into the particulars to tell relatable and evocative tales.

Cara comes to Climate from the Culture Desk, where she wrote about diversity and covered the Oscars race as the Carpetbagger, and was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for reporting on workplace sexual harassment. She joined the Times in 2006 as a Metro reporter, where she covered the NYPD, public housing and Hurricane Sandy. She also contributed to coverage of George Zimmerman's muder trial and spent two months reporting on the Iraq war from the Baghdad bureau.

Before The Times, Cara was a staff writer for The Miami Herald, covering hurricanes, the Latin music industry, the Terri Schiavo case and general Florida oddities - a woman who lived in a tree, Sarasota's clown wars, an Everglades Bigfoot. She studied politics at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, and earned a master's degree at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs. Born in Dublin, she grew up in Ireland and Canada, and lives in Brooklyn. The robust Canadian contingent on the Climate Desk is very excited to have a new member. Cara starts her new role on September 20.