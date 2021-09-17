Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/16 04:10:00 pm
48.7 USD   -1.70%
08:12aNEW YORK TIMES : Amy Fiscus Joining The Morning Team
PU
08:12aNEW YORK TIMES : Cara Buckley Joins the Climate Desk
PU
09/16NEW YORK TIMES : National's New Weekend Editor
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Cara Buckley Joins the Climate Desk

09/17/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are thrilled to announce that Cara Buckley is joining the Climate Desk.

Climate change is an urgent concern of NYT readers, who turn to us as a definitive source of coverage about all facets of the crisis - from the news to the science to the policy and politics as well as ambitious investigative pieces and stunning visuals.

Cara will unearth some of the more quiet, human stories about how people around the globe are living on a warming planet. These stories may be about the desperation of people who fear it is too late, or those who are dedicated to the search for solutions and a way forward in an uncertain world. This new line of coverage will look for bright spots, not synthetic hope but stories spotlighting some of the brilliant scientists, entrepreneurs, policy makers and visionaries who are doing extraordinary work to meet the climate challenge. We know readers are hungry for these types of stories, which could be a mashup of climate and culture coverage. Some stories may be dispatches that take close looks at human behavior and struggles, painting revealing portraits of all kinds of people, diving deep into the particulars to tell relatable and evocative tales.

Cara comes to Climate from the Culture Desk, where she wrote about diversity and covered the Oscars race as the Carpetbagger, and was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for reporting on workplace sexual harassment. She joined the Times in 2006 as a Metro reporter, where she covered the NYPD, public housing and Hurricane Sandy. She also contributed to coverage of George Zimmerman's muder trial and spent two months reporting on the Iraq war from the Baghdad bureau.

Before The Times, Cara was a staff writer for The Miami Herald, covering hurricanes, the Latin music industry, the Terri Schiavo case and general Florida oddities - a woman who lived in a tree, Sarasota's clown wars, an Everglades Bigfoot. She studied politics at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, and earned a master's degree at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs. Born in Dublin, she grew up in Ireland and Canada, and lives in Brooklyn. The robust Canadian contingent on the Climate Desk is very excited to have a new member. Cara starts her new role on September 20.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
08:12aNEW YORK TIMES : Amy Fiscus Joining The Morning Team
PU
08:12aNEW YORK TIMES : Cara Buckley Joins the Climate Desk
PU
09/16NEW YORK TIMES : National's New Weekend Editor
PU
09/16NEW YORK TIMES : Lynsey Chutel Joins the Johannesburg Bureau
PU
09/15NEW YORK TIMES : Deepening Our Commitment to Standards
PU
09/14VC DAILY : How Tia Uses Telehealth to Prep -2-
DJ
09/14NEW YORK TIMES : Staff News From Books
PU
09/14NEW YORK TIMES : The Newsroom SEO Team Welcomes Three New Editors
PU
09/13NEW YORK TIMES : Sundance Winner “Don't Go Tellin' Your Momma” Acqui..
PU
09/13NEW YORK TIMES : Is Testing a Beta App for Kids
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 035 M - -
Net income 2021 200 M - -
Net cash 2021 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,9x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 8 175 M 8 175 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 48,70 $
Average target price 51,43 $
Spread / Average Target 5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-4.31%8 175
NEWS CORPORATION25.04%13 227
REACH PLC175.77%1 695
NORTH MEDIA A/S54.14%353
REWORLD MEDIA42.59%275
D. B. CORP LIMITED13.77%222