New York Times : Debuts “More of Life” Campaign Showcasing How Times Journalism Helps Expand People's Understanding of the World

The New York Times has launched "More of Life Brought to Life," a new brand marketing campaign that showcases how Times journalism provides readers with a bigger, more connected understanding of the world around them. As our readers navigate a more complex world, we demonstrate how Times journalism and products are the thread that helps bring to life all the topics, subjects and passions our readers care about most.

"More of Life" marks a unique moment for The New York Times, as it's our first brand campaign that is anchored in and supports our essential subscription strategy. The campaign celebrates the uniquely compelling breadth of our report and how our suite of products - from Games to Cooking to Wirecutter and The Athletic - aims to mean more to more people. Our readers and subscribers know that by experiencing all The New York Times has to offer, you can expand your world, learn new things and bring more of life to life.

In collaboration with creative agency Droga5, the campaign features three spots, "Sneakers," "Gravity" and "Time," and each takes the audience through a journey of seemingly ordinary topics, revealing their connection to other, sometimes surprising, subjects impacting our readers' lives today. Each ad spot shows how one starting point in our journalism - such as sneakers - can serve as a catalyst of discovery that helps readers draw relevant and surprising connections to expand their understanding of the world. In each journey, we showcase the expansive Times ecosystem, mirroring the personal experience our readers have with our journalism and products.

Amy Weisenbach, senior vice president and head of marketing, The New York Times Company, said "This is the first brand campaign that brings our essential subscription strategy to life, and brings The New York Times universe, and all it has to offer, to the forefront. Every campaign we create comes out of Times journalism, and this creative explores the traversing-style of providing connections, revelations and context to our readers so they can understand more of the world around them. This journey reflects how our most engaged reader interacts with The Times - whether they start their day by playing Spelling Bee, then jump to a new Styles feature story, which leads to discovering our Climate Forward newsletter, followed by some dinner recipe research on New York Times Cooking, which prompts them to check out the best kitchen gadgets on Wirecutter, and then check out The Athletic N.B.A. Show podcast and the rest of its podcast lineup, and so on."

The "More of Life" campaign features TV, digital, print, out-of-home, social and audio spots, and will run from April through July. Learn more about the campaign and how The New York Times can help bring more of your life to life at nytimes.com/life.