We are excited to announce that Qasim Nauman will be joining the breaking news hub in Seoul as an assistant editor in July.

Qasim is a perfect addition to the hub, a joint venture of Express and Live that jumps on big breaking news and high-interest stories from around the world, acting as an early warning system and force multiplier for all the desks in the newsroom. And his experience across Asia will help as the team works closely with International to expand our coverage in the region.

A veteran editor and reporter who joins us after seven years at Agence France-Presse, Qasim has helped cover some of the biggest stories in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. He edited fast-moving stories on terror attacks, natural disasters and diplomatic crises, and wrote about the Hong Kong protests, the Covid pandemic and the 2021 fall of Kabul. Most recently, he led A.F.P.'s tech coverage across Asia from Seoul.

Qasim began his journalism career in 2007 at a national daily in his native Pakistan and quickly moved to Reuters and then The Wall Street Journal, before arriving at A.F.P.

His depth of knowledge and range of skills will complement the expanding breaking news hub in Seoul. He's a nimble editor and reporter who has covered everything from China's space race to the future of TikTok. He's experimented with alternative story formats, which will be key as the hub continues to do more work with the video, graphics and photo teams in Seoul.

"I'm delighted to join The New York Times, whose rigor and style have been an inspiration throughout my career," Qasim said.

Qasim grew up in Islamabad and graduated from Lahore University of Management Sciences.

Please welcome Qasim.

