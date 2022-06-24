Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-23 pm EDT
29.27 USD   +3.61%
07:46aNEW YORK TIMES : Expands International Investigations Team in London
PU
06/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Powell did it again
06/23ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Booking, Lowe's, Snap, Snowflake, Tesla...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New York Times : Expands International Investigations Team in London

06/24/2022 | 07:46am EDT
Investigative journalism has long been central to The New York Times's international report. Our correspondents have exposed the secretive wealth of Chinese Communist Party leaders, unveiled the economic underpinnings of the Islamic State, and relentlessly tracked Russian assassins, bots, and trolls across the globe.

Today, with more than one million digital news subscriptions outside the United States, we are announcing the inaugural members of our first-ever dedicated international investigations team.

Just as we have invested in building out our live coverage, this expanded team shows our commitment to investigations and deeply reported accountability journalism. The team will collaborate with and complement the work of our correspondents who produce ambitious, exclusive journalism from all corners of the globe.

The team so far includes two accomplished investigative reporters you all know well from our staff, and two new investigative correspondents we want to welcome to The Times.

There will be more news about this team to come, but we are excited to share with you what we have so far:

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 11:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 333 M - -
Net income 2022 137 M - -
Net cash 2022 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,1x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 4 902 M 4 902 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-41.51%4 731
NEWS CORPORATION-31.69%8 890
REACH PLC-61.81%423
REWORLD MEDIA-20.08%350
NORTH MEDIA A/S-41.20%173
D. B. CORP LIMITED-21.11%166