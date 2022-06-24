New York Times : Expands International Investigations Team in London

Investigative journalism has long been central to The New York Times's international report. Our correspondents have exposed the secretive wealth of Chinese Communist Party leaders, unveiled the economic underpinnings of the Islamic State, and relentlessly tracked Russian assassins, bots, and trolls across the globe.

Today, with more than one million digital news subscriptions outside the United States, we are announcing the inaugural members of our first-ever dedicated international investigations team.

Just as we have invested in building out our live coverage, this expanded team shows our commitment to investigations and deeply reported accountability journalism. The team will collaborate with and complement the work of our correspondents who produce ambitious, exclusive journalism from all corners of the globe.

The team so far includes two accomplished investigative reporters you all know well from our staff, and two new investigative correspondents we want to welcome to The Times.

There will be more news about this team to come, but we are excited to share with you what we have so far: