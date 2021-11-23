New York Times : Gina Cherelus Joins Styles as a Reporter

We're delighted to announce that Gina Cherelus has joined Styles as a general assignment reporter.

For the past two and a half years Gina worked in Opinion for Charles Blow and Nick Kristof, bringing her sharp judgment and meticulous attention to detail to high-impact pieces such as Nick's deep dive into Pornhub, the opioid crisis, who killed the Knapp family and his reporting on the coronavirus, as well as Charles's columns on the 2020 election, the George Floyd protests and the legacy of the Reconstruction Era in politics today.

She has also written for many sections around the paper, including for Styles - on the iconic 1996 "Space Jam" website, no less. She has written about a Haitian religious celebration in Brooklyn; interviewed Zendaya; celebrated "Shrek's" 20th anniversary; and contributed to last year's Juneteenth package.

Before she joined Opinion, Gina worked at Reuters as a general news reporter. A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Gina loves vivid songwriting, unpacking movie and TV show plots, scenic car rides and scented candles.

Please join us in welcoming her to Styles.

Stella