Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Gina Cherelus Joins Styles as a Reporter

11/23/2021 | 10:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We're delighted to announce that Gina Cherelus has joined Styles as a general assignment reporter.

For the past two and a half years Gina worked in Opinion for Charles Blow and Nick Kristof, bringing her sharp judgment and meticulous attention to detail to high-impact pieces such as Nick's deep dive into Pornhub, the opioid crisis, who killed the Knapp family and his reporting on the coronavirus, as well as Charles's columns on the 2020 election, the George Floyd protests and the legacy of the Reconstruction Era in politics today.

She has also written for many sections around the paper, including for Styles - on the iconic 1996 "Space Jam" website, no less. She has written about a Haitian religious celebration in Brooklyn; interviewed Zendaya; celebrated "Shrek's" 20th anniversary; and contributed to last year's Juneteenth package.

Before she joined Opinion, Gina worked at Reuters as a general news reporter. A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Gina loves vivid songwriting, unpacking movie and TV show plots, scenic car rides and scented candles.

Please join us in welcoming her to Styles.

Stella

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 15:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
10:30aNEW YORK TIMES : Gina Cherelus Joins Styles as a Reporter
PU
08:20aNEW YORK TIMES : German Lopez Joins The Morning as a Reporter and Writer
PU
11/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Alibaba, Applied Materials, Ryanair, Unilever, Apple....
11/19NEW YORK TIMES : Kate Sinclair Named Head of Opinion Audio Fact Checking
PU
11/19The Amazon lobbyists who kill U.S. consumer privacy protections
RE
11/17NEW YORK TIMES : Irene Noguchi Joins The Times as Executive Producer of Opinion Audio
PU
11/17NEW YORK TIMES : Jack Healy, National Correspondent, is Now Based in Phoenix
PU
11/16FDA promises quick review of Pfizer booster for all adults, CDC meets Friday
RE
11/15NEW YORK TIMES : A Coda, and Many Bravos, for Anthony Tommasini
PU
11/15NEW YORK TIMES : Ray Zhong Joins Climate Desk
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 059 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net cash 2021 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,4x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 7 909 M 7 909 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 47,11 $
Average target price 53,43 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-9.75%7 909
NEWS CORPORATION24.87%12 229
REACH PLC110.31%1 259
REWORLD MEDIA127.13%419
D. B. CORP LIMITED17.43%229
ILKKA-YHTYMÄ OYJ12.38%138