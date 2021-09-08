Log in
New York Times : Grace Ashford Joins the Metro Desk

09/08/2021 | 03:42pm EDT
Last fall, when reporters on the investigations team were looking to penetrate the vast Amazon fulfillment center on Staten Island known as JFK8, an intrepid researcher woke at 4:30 a.m. to trek to a bus stop outside the facility for the dawn shift change. Over the course of the next three weeks, that researcher, Grace Ashford, interviewed scores of workers who told stories of accidental firings, grueling commutes and rigid internal metrics that tracked their every move. Her reporting helped bring to life the company's staggering 150 percent annual attrition rate among hourly workers and provided crucial grist for a powerful story about the way that Amazon so often fails its workers.

Grace 'distinguished herself by her resourcefulness and tenacity,' said Rebecca Corbett, the editor on that story. And that was typical, said Michael LaForgia, who worked with Grace on a story for investigations about Donald Trump's reinvention of the Washington swamp. She is, Michael said, 'a skilled digger and relentless interrogator of conventional wisdom who also somehow manages always to be collegial, upbeat and excited about landing the big story.'

For all those reasons, we're thrilled to announce that Grace has joined the Metro desk this week as a reporter in the Albany bureau. Working alongside Luis Ferré-Sadurní, she will bring her dogged work ethic, reporting smarts and investigative skills to covering the legislature and governor.

Grace is no stranger to Metro. In free moments during her time on investigations, she wrote several penetrating pieces about New York's housing issues, including a tough look at how the city fails to enforce maximum penalties against bad landlords and, through the misapplication of building penalties, often traps small homeowners in cycles of debt. One story she wrote about the city overtaxing small buildings due to clerical errors resulted in a refund check for $176,000.

Jim Dao and Dean Chang

The New York Times Company published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 19:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
