We are excited to welcome Laura Salaberry as a graphics multimedia editor on Digital News Design. Partnering with the Reporter Video team, Laura will work collaboratively with video journalists, reporters and visual journalists to create tight, informative and engaging short-form vertical videos using original design and animation.

Laura joins The Times from Dow Jones, where she spent the last eight years, most recently as the video creative director for MarketWatch and Barron's. There she oversaw the visual aspects of all video production, from a documentary-style series on early retirees to animations on financial education basics and explainers breaking down the cost of everyday things.

Prior to her career in video, Laura worked as a graphic designer for the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo and Editora Abril in Brazil, where she's originally from. She holds a master's degree in media studies and a graduate certificate in documentary filmmaking, both from The New School.

Laura's love for cooking led her to pursue a graduate certificate in history of food from Senac São Paulo. In 2014 she co-authored a recipe book about food from movie scenes called "Cozinha Pop," published in Brazil.

Congratulations and welcome, Laura!