New York Times : In Opinion, a Promotion for Alexandra March and Welcome to Dan Martin and Wyatt Orme

We are pleased to share that Alexandra March will be taking the role of deputy director, audience for Opinion. In the past four years she has become an integral part of the audience team, working across Opinion and with colleagues around the company. Alex started on the Times Opinion audience team in 2018 with a focus on growing and developing the department's newsletter portfolio before expanding her purview to include Instagram, alerts, audience development strategy and more. Prior to The Times, she worked at HuffPost as the newsletter editor and the engagement editor.

In the world of guest essays, we are excited to welcome Dan Martin. He will work with the team on commissioning and editing essays on national security and foreign policy, with a specific focus on Asia. He comes to The New York Times from Agence France-Presse, where he spent the last 15 years covering some of Asia's biggest stories in positions that have included bureau chief in Shanghai and, before that, Malaysia. He worked as an editor and reporter for Reuters and The Wall Street Journal earlier in his career, which has been spent entirely in the Asia-Pacific region.

A Mandarin speaker, Dan's focus has been China's rise as a high-tech power, its opaque Communist politics and the intensifying rivalry with the United States. He covered the coronavirus's initial emergence in the country, and in the 2000s traveled frequently to Xinjiang to report on China's often violent struggle to subdue its Uyghur Muslims. His work has spotlighted a wide range of people and voices, such as Chinese migrants searching for work, Borneo tribes fighting rainforest encroachment and L.G.B.T.Q. activists fighting for their rights in an often hostile part of the world. Raised in Hawaii, Dan has assembled and led diverse multimedia teams trying to make sense of some of the most confounding events of recent times, none more so than the still-unresolved disappearance of Flight MH370.

In Opinion audio, the "Sway" team welcomes Wyatt Orme to a full-time role. He joined in October 2021 as a temp producer and we're happy he has decided to join us permanently. Most recently, Wyatt helped develop and launch two new podcasts for Fortune Media covering business and tech. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter for a public radio station in Colorado, covering immigration, health care, the cannabis industry and more. He also spent a year reporting from East Africa, while on a grant from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. He started his career as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C.

-Kathleen Kingsbury and Patrick Healy