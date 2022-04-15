Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
43.90 USD   -2.81%
11:01aNEW YORK TIMES : In Opinion, a Promotion for Alexandra March and Welcome to Dan Martin and Wyatt Orme
PU
10:31aNEW YORK TIMES : Rachel Saltz Is Our New Classical Music and Dance Editor
PU
04/14West Texas Intermediate Oil Ends Higher as Europe Mulls a Ban on Russian Imports
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : In Opinion, a Promotion for Alexandra March and Welcome to Dan Martin and Wyatt Orme

04/15/2022 | 11:01am EDT
We are pleased to share that Alexandra March will be taking the role of deputy director, audience for Opinion. In the past four years she has become an integral part of the audience team, working across Opinion and with colleagues around the company. Alex started on the Times Opinion audience team in 2018 with a focus on growing and developing the department's newsletter portfolio before expanding her purview to include Instagram, alerts, audience development strategy and more. Prior to The Times, she worked at HuffPost as the newsletter editor and the engagement editor.

In the world of guest essays, we are excited to welcome Dan Martin. He will work with the team on commissioning and editing essays on national security and foreign policy, with a specific focus on Asia. He comes to The New York Times from Agence France-Presse, where he spent the last 15 years covering some of Asia's biggest stories in positions that have included bureau chief in Shanghai and, before that, Malaysia. He worked as an editor and reporter for Reuters and The Wall Street Journal earlier in his career, which has been spent entirely in the Asia-Pacific region.

A Mandarin speaker, Dan's focus has been China's rise as a high-tech power, its opaque Communist politics and the intensifying rivalry with the United States. He covered the coronavirus's initial emergence in the country, and in the 2000s traveled frequently to Xinjiang to report on China's often violent struggle to subdue its Uyghur Muslims. His work has spotlighted a wide range of people and voices, such as Chinese migrants searching for work, Borneo tribes fighting rainforest encroachment and L.G.B.T.Q. activists fighting for their rights in an often hostile part of the world. Raised in Hawaii, Dan has assembled and led diverse multimedia teams trying to make sense of some of the most confounding events of recent times, none more so than the still-unresolved disappearance of Flight MH370.

In Opinion audio, the "Sway" team welcomes Wyatt Orme to a full-time role. He joined in October 2021 as a temp producer and we're happy he has decided to join us permanently. Most recently, Wyatt helped develop and launch two new podcasts for Fortune Media covering business and tech. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter for a public radio station in Colorado, covering immigration, health care, the cannabis industry and more. He also spent a year reporting from East Africa, while on a grant from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. He started his career as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C.

-Kathleen Kingsbury and Patrick Healy

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 15:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 348 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 7 318 M 7 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 43,90 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-6.48%7 318
NEWS CORPORATION-5.11%12 482
REACH PLC-39.01%702
REWORLD MEDIA-10.04%403
NORTH MEDIA A/S-23.89%216
D. B. CORP LIMITED-1.61%213