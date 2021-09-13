Log in
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
New York Times : Introducing Our New Head of Talent Acquisition

09/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
As we continue to grow the composition of our organization - from expanding our world-class journalism and growing our products like Cooking, Games and Kids to developing engaging technology experiences and evolving our award-winning digital media offerings - we must become increasingly agile and strategic in how we source, identify and hire talent. Our objective is to go beyond filling a seat with great talent, but rather constructing and implementing new ways to think about talent acquisition through centralized processes and systems to deliver and ensure the long-term success of people who join The Times in service of our noble mission. In tandem, we will continue to thoughtfully incorporate our D.E.I. plans and behaviors into each touchpoint of the Talent Acquisition process. To lead the building of this new way of working, I am pleased to announce we have our chief architect onboard: Tuvia Lwowski, our new S.V.P. of Talent Acquisition.

Tuvia joins us from Lazard where he was S.V.P. and Head of Talent Acquisition for Financial Advisory. During his tenure there, he developed a best-in-class professional recruiting function with a focus on improving candidate experience to support the growth of their business. With over 15 years of TA leadership experience, The Times will draw from Tuvia's expertise guiding and implementing global process improvements, facilitating thoughtful hiring decisions between candidates and internal stakeholders and guiding executive-level strategy.

Prior to joining Lazard, Tuvia led recruitment for experienced professionals for Citi's Corporate and Investment Bank (C.I.B.) where he leveraged Citi's recruiting resources to build an in-house recruiting function for C.I.B. He also spent three years with PwC, most recently leading experienced recruiting for their Pacific Northwest market. Tuvia is an approachable, energetic, values-focused professional with a history of creating value and opportunity.

Tuvia will report directly to me and partner with his peers to develop and execute our plans to build and sustain a world-class HR function to support The Times on this next leg of our growth journey.

Please join me in welcoming Tuvia. His first day is today.

Jacqui

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 12:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
