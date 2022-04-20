Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/19 04:00:01 pm EDT
44.29 USD   +1.37%
08:45aNEW YORK TIMES : Introducing Our Senior Masthead Team
PU
06:34aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Netflix Poised to Plummet, Twitter to Rise
MT
04/19New York Times promotes Joseph Kahn to executive editor
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Introducing Our Senior Masthead Team

04/20/2022 | 08:45am EDT
Dear Colleagues,

It is the greatest privilege of my life to be asked to lead this great newsroom.

Our role in documenting, explaining and probing the most important news developments in the United States and around the world is more urgent now than at any point in our 170-year history. No other news organization combines the depth of our talent and expertise, the ambitions of our reporting staff, the immersiveness of our storytelling, and the authority of our journalism.

We have all benefited enormously from the spirit of innovation and journalistic ambition that defined Dean's leadership. He infused all of us with his thrill for great reporting, his openness to new approaches and a shared sense of mission forged through some of the most tumultuous events of modern times. He has also been my mentor, my thought partner, my journalistic compass and my friend.

It is now my job to similarly empower our remarkable journalists to produce the most ambitious, consequential and creative work of our careers.

To do that, I will need the help of the most talented leaders in the news business, to ensure a smooth transition, to open our doors to your ideas and insights, and to build and sustain our newsroom for years to come. The good news, as the rest of the media world keeps reminding us, is that we already have that team on hand.

Marc Lacey and Carolyn Ryan, two extraordinary editors who have helped lead the journalistic and cultural transformation of the newsroom over the past decade, will be my managing editors. Both will share with me responsibility for overseeing the breadth of our coverage and news operation, ensuring the competitiveness, ambition and excellence of the report and advancing major priorities like independence and trust, digital excellence and cultural transformation.

Four deeply experienced leaders will join our top leadership group as deputy managing editors, helping Carolyn, Marc and me run the report and oversee the newsroom. Each will oversee a specific portfolio of major priorities.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 12:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 348 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 7 383 M 7 383 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 44,29 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-9.54%7 383
NEWS CORPORATION-2.60%12 827
REACH PLC-39.22%696
REWORLD MEDIA-10.17%402
D. B. CORP LIMITED0.97%218
NORTH MEDIA A/S-24.81%214