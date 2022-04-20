New York Times : Introducing Our Senior Masthead Team

Dear Colleagues,

It is the greatest privilege of my life to be asked to lead this great newsroom.

Our role in documenting, explaining and probing the most important news developments in the United States and around the world is more urgent now than at any point in our 170-year history. No other news organization combines the depth of our talent and expertise, the ambitions of our reporting staff, the immersiveness of our storytelling, and the authority of our journalism.

We have all benefited enormously from the spirit of innovation and journalistic ambition that defined Dean's leadership. He infused all of us with his thrill for great reporting, his openness to new approaches and a shared sense of mission forged through some of the most tumultuous events of modern times. He has also been my mentor, my thought partner, my journalistic compass and my friend.

It is now my job to similarly empower our remarkable journalists to produce the most ambitious, consequential and creative work of our careers.

To do that, I will need the help of the most talented leaders in the news business, to ensure a smooth transition, to open our doors to your ideas and insights, and to build and sustain our newsroom for years to come. The good news, as the rest of the media world keeps reminding us, is that we already have that team on hand.

Marc Lacey and Carolyn Ryan, two extraordinary editors who have helped lead the journalistic and cultural transformation of the newsroom over the past decade, will be my managing editors. Both will share with me responsibility for overseeing the breadth of our coverage and news operation, ensuring the competitiveness, ambition and excellence of the report and advancing major priorities like independence and trust, digital excellence and cultural transformation.

Four deeply experienced leaders will join our top leadership group as deputy managing editors, helping Carolyn, Marc and me run the report and oversee the newsroom. Each will oversee a specific portfolio of major priorities.