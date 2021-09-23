Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Introducing The New York Times Editing Residents

09/23/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The New York Times Editing Residency is an immersive learning program that provides up to two years of training and support with the goal of nurturing the next generation of editors. We are excited to announce the first journalists to join the class: Setareh Baig, Sophie Downes and Marie Solis. Three more residents will join the group early next year.

The residents will work on projects across our newsroom, including daily and enterprise news articles, visuals and special projects. They will begin their residency on the Flexible Editing desk, honing their skills under the tutelage of Lillie Dremeaux, an assistant editor with a deep understanding of Times journalism; and Alexa Mills, a senior editor on the careers team who will lead the program.

Setareh is coming to us from The Marshall Project, where she served as audience editor, overseeing audience strategy, community engagement and social media. She has also worked as a design fellow at ProPublica and audio producer at BuzzFeed News.

Sophie is joining from Inc. Magazine, where she rose from web producer to assistant editor, overseeing many facets of the editing and production process.

Marie has reported for Mic, Newsweek, Vice News and, most recently, Jezebel, where she was a contributing writer and editor.

The three residents begin on Oct. 25. Please join us in welcoming them to The Times.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 11:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
07:42aNEW YORK TIMES : Introducing The New York Times Editing Residents
PU
04:12aEvergrande Contagion Fears Ease as Embattled Developer Dodges Default, At Least For Now
MT
01:01aCalifornia governor signs legislation to protect warehouse workers
RE
09/22China Splurges on LNG For Winter Season Amid Soaring Global Natural Gas Prices
MT
09/22NEW YORK TIMES : A Promotion for Abe Sater
PU
09/22NEW YORK TIMES : Announcing Changes on the Newsroom Careers Team
PU
09/22NEW YORK TIMES : Trump sues niece, NY Times over records behind '18 tax story
AQ
09/21NEW YORK TIMES : Our Newest Cooking Columnists
PU
09/21NEW YORK TIMES : Audience Editors for Standalone Products
PU
09/21NEW YORK TIMES : LexisNexis Extends Multi-year Content Agreement with The New York Times
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 035 M - -
Net income 2021 200 M - -
Net cash 2021 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,2x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 8 424 M 8 424 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 50,18 $
Average target price 51,43 $
Spread / Average Target 2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-3.79%8 424
NEWS CORPORATION28.66%13 589
REACH PLC163.23%1 605
NORTH MEDIA A/S54.89%354
REWORLD MEDIA51.42%291
D. B. CORP LIMITED19.87%233