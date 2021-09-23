New York Times : Introducing The New York Times Editing Residents

The New York Times Editing Residency is an immersive learning program that provides up to two years of training and support with the goal of nurturing the next generation of editors. We are excited to announce the first journalists to join the class: Setareh Baig, Sophie Downes and Marie Solis. Three more residents will join the group early next year.

The residents will work on projects across our newsroom, including daily and enterprise news articles, visuals and special projects. They will begin their residency on the Flexible Editing desk, honing their skills under the tutelage of Lillie Dremeaux, an assistant editor with a deep understanding of Times journalism; and Alexa Mills, a senior editor on the careers team who will lead the program.

Setareh is coming to us from The Marshall Project, where she served as audience editor, overseeing audience strategy, community engagement and social media. She has also worked as a design fellow at ProPublica and audio producer at BuzzFeed News.

Sophie is joining from Inc. Magazine, where she rose from web producer to assistant editor, overseeing many facets of the editing and production process.

Marie has reported for Mic, Newsweek, Vice News and, most recently, Jezebel, where she was a contributing writer and editor.

The three residents begin on Oct. 25. Please join us in welcoming them to The Times.