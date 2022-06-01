Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The New York Times Company
  News
  Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/01 01:20:42 pm EDT
34.49 USD   -0.01%
New York Times : Introducing a New Senior Lawyer at The Times

06/01/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
I'm delighted to welcome Michael Brown to the legal department as vice president, assistant general counsel and assistant secretary, leading our corporate and securities practice. He will oversee its core responsibilities of securities law compliance, corporate governance, executive compensation and transactional matters.

Mike brings to the role considerable substantive and leadership experience in these areas. Most recently, he was deputy general counsel and corporate secretary at Cipher Mining, an emerging technology company specializing in Bitcoin. Before that, he was deputy general counsel and assistant corporate secretary at Clearway Energy, Inc., one of the largest renewable energy owners in the United States. In both roles, he led governance- and board-related activities, coordinated SEC reporting and advised on significant financial transactions. He also played a key role in the development of ESG strategic initiatives. He was a finalist for "Governance Professional of the Year" at the 2020 Corporate Governance Awards hosted by Corporate Secretary magazine.

Mike began his in-house career at NRG Energy, Inc., serving as senior counsel, securities and finance, and he also worked at the law firm of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. and at the Clean Air Council. He received his undergraduate degree from Williams College and his law degree from Boston College Law School.

Mike will report to me and will manage a team that includes lawyers Tara Hereich and Elah Lanis, as well as paralegal Sam Torres and executive assistant Teresa Smith.

Please join me in welcoming Michael to The Times!

-Diane

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 17:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 330 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 5 776 M 5 776 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 34,49 $
Average target price 46,50 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-28.70%5 776
NEWS CORPORATION-22.01%10 222
REACH PLC-56.57%482
REWORLD MEDIA-18.34%363
NORTH MEDIA A/S-33.52%191
D. B. CORP LIMITED-13.05%185