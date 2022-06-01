New York Times : Introducing a New Senior Lawyer at The Times

I'm delighted to welcome Michael Brown to the legal department as vice president, assistant general counsel and assistant secretary, leading our corporate and securities practice. He will oversee its core responsibilities of securities law compliance, corporate governance, executive compensation and transactional matters.

Mike brings to the role considerable substantive and leadership experience in these areas. Most recently, he was deputy general counsel and corporate secretary at Cipher Mining, an emerging technology company specializing in Bitcoin. Before that, he was deputy general counsel and assistant corporate secretary at Clearway Energy, Inc., one of the largest renewable energy owners in the United States. In both roles, he led governance- and board-related activities, coordinated SEC reporting and advised on significant financial transactions. He also played a key role in the development of ESG strategic initiatives. He was a finalist for "Governance Professional of the Year" at the 2020 Corporate Governance Awards hosted by Corporate Secretary magazine.

Mike began his in-house career at NRG Energy, Inc., serving as senior counsel, securities and finance, and he also worked at the law firm of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. and at the Clean Air Council. He received his undergraduate degree from Williams College and his law degree from Boston College Law School.

Mike will report to me and will manage a team that includes lawyers Tara Hereich and Elah Lanis, as well as paralegal Sam Torres and executive assistant Teresa Smith.

Please join me in welcoming Michael to The Times!

-Diane