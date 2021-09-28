New York Times : Introducing a New Storylines Team

I'm pleased to announce the addition of a Storylines team to the Home Team operation.

Our Storylines system has grown quickly over the past two years, helping readers navigate The Times's coverage of the pandemic, the 2020 election, what to read and watch, and much more. Visitors to our story pages have shown an appetite for deeper context and an eagerness to read more on related topics. To meet that demand, we've assembled a team of editors to work with news and features desks to create and update Storylines in their areas of coverage, help readers navigate through these topics on the article page, ensure that quality and consistency are maintained and fill any gaps in top-line coverage.

Meet the team: