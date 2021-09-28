Log in
New York Times : Introducing a New Storylines Team

09/28/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
I'm pleased to announce the addition of a Storylines team to the Home Team operation.

Our Storylines system has grown quickly over the past two years, helping readers navigate The Times's coverage of the pandemic, the 2020 election, what to read and watch, and much more. Visitors to our story pages have shown an appetite for deeper context and an eagerness to read more on related topics. To meet that demand, we've assembled a team of editors to work with news and features desks to create and update Storylines in their areas of coverage, help readers navigate through these topics on the article page, ensure that quality and consistency are maintained and fill any gaps in top-line coverage.

Meet the team:

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 18:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 035 M - -
Net income 2021 200 M - -
Net cash 2021 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,3x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 8 649 M 8 649 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,98x
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 51,52 $
Average target price 51,43 $
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-0.81%8 649
NEWS CORPORATION34.61%14 305
REACH PLC150.70%1 534
REWORLD MEDIA90.85%366
NORTH MEDIA A/S49.62%341
D. B. CORP LIMITED21.02%235