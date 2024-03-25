We are proud to announce the next class of the Local Investigations Fellowship. The program, which is led by Dean Baquet, a former executive editor of The New York Times, gives journalists the opportunity to produce signature investigative work focused on the state or region they're reporting from. Their reporting will be published by The Times and made available free for co-publication by local newsrooms.

"It has been so rewarding to help reporters turn their ideas into stories, and to produce work that has a huge local impact," said Baquet. "It has also been exciting to work closely with newsrooms across the country, to see how many of them are doing great coverage sometimes against the odds."

Investigative reporting that was produced by the Fellowship has received national recognition since its launch. A yearlong examination of abuses by sheriffs departments in Mississippi is a finalist for the 2024 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting, an award that recognizes journalism that has an impact on public policy in the U.S. at the national, regional or local level. The reporting is the most comprehensive examination of law enforcement misconduct in these communities to date.

The new fellows hail from California, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, Texas, Utah and Virginia. They are: