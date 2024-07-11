I'm delighted to share that James Robinson, a previous contributor to Opinion Video, is joining the team as a vertical video producer. In collaboration with Opinion's Audience team, he will work on producing vertical videos for our site and our social accounts, fusing off-platform creativity, style and voice with Times Opinion journalism.

James's first video for Times Opinion in 2021 was "Whale Eyes." It's a brilliant film that provides a glimpse into his world and how he lives with his eye condition. It was nominated for an Emmy. In 2023 he wrote and directed the three-part video series "Adapt-Ability," which flipped the traditional disability narrative, as it pushed abled viewers to address their discomfort with three difficult-to-explain conditions. His film about stuttering won a news Emmy. Last fall he collaborated with The Times on a short film about the dark side of credit card rewards, which made the 2023 Bloomberg Jealousy List.

James possesses a rare Swiss Army knife blend of skills. He is a writer, a producer, and a video and graphics editor. I am ecstatic to see how he can expand our formats and surprise and delight our audiences with his creativity.

James is a graduate of Duke University and the Duke Center for Documentary Studies. For the past year, James has been working on his memoir, "Whale Eyes," which will be published in March by Penguin Random House.

Welcome, James.

- Adam Ellick