    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
New York Times : Jenny Macksamie Elevated to Managing Editor, T Magazine

12/06/2021
I am thrilled to announce that Jenny Macksamie will be T's new managing editor.

All of us who have worked with Jenny - and that really is all of us - know and appreciate firsthand her resourcefulness, patience, diplomacy, meticulousness, discretion, savviness, industry and incorruptibility. What some of you might not know is how much work Jenny does behind the scenes: It's she who coordinates our intraoffice moves and schedules our closes. It's she who manages all T's events, from holiday parties to Salone to The Greats. Her unseen hand is in everything that makes this magazine run, and she witnesses and understands more aspects of T than anyone else here except Minju Pak (who has taught her more than both of them probably realize!).

For as much faith in and respect for Jenny as I have, I know I'm not alone: Jenny is well-known to operations, HR and our publishing side, and has worked closely with them for years. She knows how to navigate this company and therefore how to advocate for all of us. Over the remaining weeks of this year, Jenny will be attending meetings with Minju so she can acquaint herself with various issues still being resolved and figure out how to best find solutions for them in the new year.

Please join me in congratulating Jenny on her well-deserved promotion.

Hanya

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 21:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
