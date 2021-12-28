Log in
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
New York Times : Jenny Vrentas Joining Sports

12/28/2021
I am pleased to announce that Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated is joining the Sports desk as a general assignment reporter working on enterprise and investigations.

Jenny comes to us after several years at S.I. and before that, The Star-Ledger. Most recently, she has dug deep into the Deshaun Watson case; has written probing, evocative features on the questionable ties between the New Orleans Saints and the Catholic Church, and reported on how the PGA undermined its own diversity efforts. Jenny was also an original member of the MMQB staff under Peter King.

She has a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry and molecular biology (you read that right, and it was with honors) from Penn State and a master's in journalism from Columbia University.

Jenny grew up in State College, Pa. She was a swimmer who still holds the 12 and under 50-yard backstroke record at her neighborhood pool and, with parents working in academics at Penn State, she developed an affinity for Nittany Lions sports, particularly football.

Jenny, who will be based in New York, starts next week. I am assuring her the only bears she may encounter going forward will be in Chicago.

Randy

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 13:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 060 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net cash 2021 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,8x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 7 960 M 7 960 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 47,64 $
Average target price 52,57 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-8.48%7 960
NEWS CORPORATION25.65%12 286
REACH PLC83.15%1 098
REWORLD MEDIA130.60%428
NORTH MEDIA A/S27.82%282
D. B. CORP LIMITED9.63%212