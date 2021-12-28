New York Times : Jenny Vrentas Joining Sports

I am pleased to announce that Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated is joining the Sports desk as a general assignment reporter working on enterprise and investigations.

Jenny comes to us after several years at S.I. and before that, The Star-Ledger. Most recently, she has dug deep into the Deshaun Watson case; has written probing, evocative features on the questionable ties between the New Orleans Saints and the Catholic Church, and reported on how the PGA undermined its own diversity efforts. Jenny was also an original member of the MMQB staff under Peter King.

She has a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry and molecular biology (you read that right, and it was with honors) from Penn State and a master's in journalism from Columbia University.

Jenny grew up in State College, Pa. She was a swimmer who still holds the 12 and under 50-yard backstroke record at her neighborhood pool and, with parents working in academics at Penn State, she developed an affinity for Nittany Lions sports, particularly football.

Jenny, who will be based in New York, starts next week. I am assuring her the only bears she may encounter going forward will be in Chicago.

Randy