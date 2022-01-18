Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The New York Times Company
  News
  Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
New York Times : John-Michael Murphy Is Joining the Graphics Department as a Graphics Developer

01/18/2022 | 05:32pm EST
We are happy to announce that John-Michael Murphy is joining the graphics department as a graphics developer.

John-Michael, a familiar face to many in graphics, comes to us from the Storylines product team, where he was a senior software engineer, and was responsible for the live coverage modules and other Storylines features that have become fixtures of The Times's coverage.

As an outside collaborator, he has already left his mark on a number of graphics projects, contributing critical improvements to Preview, and to the infrastructure that powers projects like the wildfire and coronavirus trackers. In the process, he has introduced a number of foundational infrastructure improvements that promise to improve the way we produce and publish interactives. In this new role, John-Michael will focus on this work to help the department continue to innovate and publish great journalism.

John-Michael joined The Times in 2018, and starts with us today. Please welcome him to graphics.

- Archie, Wilson and Sam

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 22:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 060 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net cash 2021 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,2x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 7 192 M 7 192 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float -
