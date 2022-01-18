New York Times : John-Michael Murphy Is Joining the Graphics Department as a Graphics Developer

We are happy to announce that John-Michael Murphy is joining the graphics department as a graphics developer.

John-Michael, a familiar face to many in graphics, comes to us from the Storylines product team, where he was a senior software engineer, and was responsible for the live coverage modules and other Storylines features that have become fixtures of The Times's coverage.

As an outside collaborator, he has already left his mark on a number of graphics projects, contributing critical improvements to Preview, and to the infrastructure that powers projects like the wildfire and coronavirus trackers. In the process, he has introduced a number of foundational infrastructure improvements that promise to improve the way we produce and publish interactives. In this new role, John-Michael will focus on this work to help the department continue to innovate and publish great journalism.

John-Michael joined The Times in 2018, and starts with us today. Please welcome him to graphics.

- Archie, Wilson and Sam