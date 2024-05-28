The New York Times today announced a new series that examines the increasing creative output of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) in popular culture.

The project will include immersive articles that delve into the ways filmmakers, authors and other creators are depicting AAPI life. It will culminate with an event featuring prominent artists exploring the ways in which they are infusing stories about their experience into American pop culture.

Asian Americans are the fastest growing demographic in the U.S., with nearly 25 million Americans with heritage that connects to more than 20 countries throughout East Asia, Southeast Asia and the subcontinent of India. Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders are the third fastest growing group in the U.S.

"Our team at The New York Times is dedicated to telling richly layered, visually vibrant pieces, leaning into innovative story formats. We're excited to explore how Asian American and Pacific Islander artists are crafting new American narratives through music, food, literature, film and television," said editor Veronica Chambers, who will oversee the project. Veronica, an award-winning editor, and her team are focused on producing series that demonstrate how moments in history impact modern society. Other work includes a series that excavates the Harlem Renaissance, an examination of love and money with the Modern Love team, and a series based on images uncovered in The Times's photo archives.

This series will draw on talent across the newsroom, including Miya Lee, editor of Modern Love projects at The Times. Miya's work builds on the experience she gained from helping to turn a 20-year-old print column into a compelling digital and multimedia brand. Outside of Modern Love, Miya has written articles about elements of Asian American and Pacific Islander culture.

"I'm thrilled to work on this series that examines this significant moment in American popular culture, when an increasing number of AAPI filmmakers, comedians, authors and others are breaking through and reaching wide audiences," Miya said.

The first piece of the series, "Found in Translation: Asian Languages Onscreen," is focused on the use of Asian languages in American movies and TV. The story features an innovative visual design by Alice Fang, a New York Times graphics editor.

This Times series is funded through a grant from The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), a 501(c)3 founded to serve the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in their pursuit of belonging and prosperity that is free from discrimination, slander and violence. Funders have no control over the selection or focus of articles or the editing process and do not review articles before publication. The Times retains full editorial control.

"At The Asian American Foundation, we believe that the best way to fight anti-Asian hate is to create belonging and there is no better way to do that than through storytelling," said Norman Chen, CEO of The Asian American Foundation. "We are incredibly proud to support this series about AAPI creatives who are telling multidimensional and nuanced stories. This moment represents a departure from a long history of invisibility, stereotyping, and misrepresentation of our community. We look forward to The Times's exploration of the influence of AAPI culture in our everyday lives."

Philanthropies interested in learning more about The Times should contact Marcia Parker, vice president of Philanthropic Partnerships at marcia.parker@nytimes.com.