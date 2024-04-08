We're delighted to announce that Liz Pierson is now assistant editor, Social Visuals. Building on her impactful work on Instagram and her contributions across news, investigations, culture and lifestyle, including live coverage of elections, award shows and red carpet events, Liz will help implement a strategic approach to visuals across all social platforms. As part of Social Visuals leadership and in collaboration with Audience, Liz will find visual solutions for all priority stories, showcasing our visual strengths.

Liz is a creative and strategic thinker and, in addition to providing visual oversight and feedback, in this new role she will take on more responsibility for visual guidance across news and enterprise across our social platforms. She will help guide visual style and teach best practices to new hires in Social Visuals, members of the Social team and desk audience leads.

"Liz makes everything we do on social more engaging, whether through sharp and excellent visual skills or her innate sense of what will resonate with readers off-platform," says Jake Grovum, the newsroom's editor for social media and emerging platforms.

After a year as a casual photo editor on many desks in the newsroom, in the fall of 2020, Liz became The Times's weekend editor for Instagram. Prior to The Times, Liz helped launch the social news desk at Condé Nast and, before that, helped establish the photo desk at Mashable.

A proud Midwesterner and avid Bruce Springsteen fan (33 shows and counting), Liz got her master's in photo editing and management at the University of Missouri.

We look forward to her contributions in what is an expansive role. Congratulations to Liz on this well-deserved promotion.

- Andrew and Tyson