New York Times : Manuel Bronstein Joins The New York Times Company Board of Directors

The New York Times Company announced today that Manuel Bronstein, chief product officer of Roblox Corporation, has been appointed to its board of directors.

“I am delighted to have Manuel join our board. He is a deeply experienced product leader whose expertise gained from a range of digital and consumer-facing companies will be invaluable to us as we continue to expand and grow our digital businesses,” said A.G. Sulzberger, chairman of The New York Times Company.

Mr. Bronstein has 20 years of experience leading product teams in the consumer and entertainment spaces. In his current role at Roblox, Mr. Bronstein, 46, leads the company’s product, design and data science functions. Prior to this role, he served in senior product roles at Alphabet, including as vice president of product at Google, leading Google Assistant, and vice president of product management at YouTube, overseeing the company’s mobile, desktop and living room applications, as well as live streaming, growth and community. He also served in leadership roles at Zynga and Xbox at Microsoft.

Mr. Bronstein grew up in Venezuela and holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from Universidad Simón Bolívar and an M.B.A. from University of California, Berkeley.

