Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Manuel Bronstein Joins The New York Times Company Board of Directors

10/12/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The New York Times Company announced today that Manuel Bronstein, chief product officer of Roblox Corporation, has been appointed to its board of directors.

“I am delighted to have Manuel join our board. He is a deeply experienced product leader whose expertise gained from a range of digital and consumer-facing companies will be invaluable to us as we continue to expand and grow our digital businesses,” said A.G. Sulzberger, chairman of The New York Times Company.

Mr. Bronstein has 20 years of experience leading product teams in the consumer and entertainment spaces. In his current role at Roblox, Mr. Bronstein, 46, leads the company’s product, design and data science functions. Prior to this role, he served in senior product roles at Alphabet, including as vice president of product at Google, leading Google Assistant, and vice president of product management at YouTube, overseeing the company’s mobile, desktop and living room applications, as well as live streaming, growth and community. He also served in leadership roles at Zynga and Xbox at Microsoft.

Mr. Bronstein grew up in Venezuela and holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from Universidad Simón Bolívar and an M.B.A. from University of California, Berkeley.

About The New York Times Company

The New York Times Company is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 8 million subscriptions across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games — The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
04:43pNEW YORK TIMES CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04:32pNEW YORK TIMES : Manuel Bronstein Joins The New York Times Company Board of Directors
BU
11:07aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, JPMorgan Chase, Facebook, EasyJet, LVMH...
10:12aNEW YORK TIMES : Unveils Eclipse, a Video App Developed in the 5G Journalism Lab
PU
08:42aNEW YORK TIMES : Is Building a New Audio Product
PU
10/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Apple, KKR, Adler, Roche...
10/11NEW YORK TIMES : Colleagues in Video
PU
10/08NEW YORK TIMES : Selects Pixsy to Monitor Image Copyright Globally
PU
10/07NEW YORK TIMES : The Times Wins Eight Lowell Thomas Awards for Travel Journalism
PU
10/07NEW YORK TIMES : María Salazar Ferro Joining The Times as Director of Newsroom Safety and ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 035 M - -
Net income 2021 200 M - -
Net cash 2021 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,3x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 8 854 M 8 854 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 52,74 $
Average target price 51,43 $
Spread / Average Target -2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY2.41%8 854
NEWS CORPORATION33.39%14 190
REACH PLC135.03%1 430
REWORLD MEDIA87.07%355
NORTH MEDIA A/S43.86%324
D. B. CORP LIMITED20.60%229