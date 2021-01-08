Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The New York Times Company    NYT

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

New York Times : Matt Thompson Joins The Times as Editor of Headway

01/08/2021 | 01:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Matt Thompson is joining The New York Times as editor of Headway.

Matt will lead Headway, a new journalism initiative to investigate global and national challenges. He will hire a team of journalists to cover a range of economic, social, health, infrastructural and environmental challenges.

Matt is joining The Times from Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting, where he was editor in chief. During his time at the organization, Reveal built on its legacy of high-impact, award-winning investigative reporting, launching deep investigations into worker injuries at Amazon facilities, hundreds of children detained in the long-term custody of U.S. immigration, labor abuses in the elder care industry, an acclaimed audio serial on unpaid labor in rehab facilities and many other projects.

Prior to that, Matt had been the executive editor of The Atlantic, overseeing new editorial initiatives and planning, developing the magazine's recruitment and talent development operations, and guiding strategy for podcasting and digital membership.

Before his role at The Atlantic, Matt led the creation of several teams of broadcast and digital journalists at NPR, including Code Switch and NPR Ed. During his time with NPR, he worked with public radio stations across the country on editorial strategy and co-authored the organization's ethics handbook. Prior to NPR, Matt worked as an editor and reporter for news organizations around the United States, including The Minneapolis Star Tribune, The Fresno Bee and Poynter Institute. Matt recently joined the board of directors of The Texas Tribune, after eight years serving on the board of the Center for Public Integrity. He is also a founder of Spark Camp.

Matt will report to Monica Drake, assistant managing editor, and work closely with Michael Kimmelman, Headway's founder and editor at large.

Monica says, 'Matt excels at starting up initiatives and managing teams that publish incredible journalism across a range of media. We are thrilled to welcome him to The Times.'

Headway is a new journalistic venture, looking beyond the daily news cycle, focusing on large-scale global and national problems. It aims to produce 10 to 12 deeply researched, visually ambitious, data-rich projects a year. Headway will also create an online public square, focused on community-building, transparency, engagement and data dissemination. The Headway initiative is made possible through philanthropic support. The Times's philanthropic partnership work is overseen by Sharon Chan, vice president, Philanthropy.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 18:13:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
01:14pNEW YORK TIMES : Matt Thompson Joins The Times as Editor of Headway
PU
12:06pNEW YORK TIMES : Jonathan Ellis Named Deputy Sports Editor
PU
10:38aNEW YORK TIMES : Shannon Busta Joins Opinion as Audience Editor for Audio
PU
10:12aNEW YORK TIMES : Georg Petschnigg Joins The Times as Head of Product Design
PU
09:58aNEW YORK TIMES : Carla Correa Joins Early Career Programs Team
PU
01/07Australian Shares Rise on Growing US Stimulus Hopes; Australia's Dwelling App..
MT
01/06SolarWinds Hack Breached Justice Department System -- 5th Update
DJ
01/06NEW YORK TIMES : Sydney Ember Returns to Business Desk
PU
01/05MODERNA : Studies to see if Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses can be halved may tak..
RE
01/05MODERNA : Studies to see if Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses can be halved may tak..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 774 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,50%
Capitalization 7 963 M 7 963 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,29x
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 48,67 $
Last Close Price 47,62 $
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nick Rockwell Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-6.61%7 963
INFORMA PLC3.86%11 605
NEWS CORPORATION4.28%10 982
SCHIBSTED ASA-8.44%8 665
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-5.75%7 264
PEARSON PLC0.32%6 940
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ